WESTERLY — A bill that was approved by the state Senate in July would severely hamper the town's ability to regulate property surrounding Westerly State Airport, according to a lawyer who represents property owners who are suing the facility.
The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which manages Westerly State Airport, in a news release said adoption of the "Preservation of Safe Airspace" bill would "provide a statewide solution to address airspace obstructions by clarifying state law as consistent with federal law, while improving airspace protection coordination among local, state and federal jurisdictions for publicly owned airports." The bill, RIAC said, affirms current state laws.
An amended version of the bill was approved by the state Senate by a 35-1 vote, with two senators not voting, on July 13. A state House of Representatives version of the bill is pending before the House Committee on Corporations.
The bill would add to the state Department of Transportation's authority by giving it a legal right to purchase or condemn (take by eminent domain) airspace in addition to its current authority to purchase or condemn land. The bill would also newly specify the authority would apply to preserving or maintaining approach areas. Definitions of airport "approach, approaches and approach zones" to comply with definitions used by the Federal Aviation Administration are included in the bill.
The Town Council was scheduled to discuss and potentially act Monday on a request from RIAC to support the proposed bill but postponed the discussion at the request of Councilor Sharon Ahern, who had to leave the meeting early due to a family emergency.
Gregory Massad, the lawyer who represents four property owners who are suing RIAC and the state DOT, asked the council to either speak out against the proposed bill or to adopt a neutral stance.
"RIAC is asking you to support its proposed legislation that will unequivocally and permanently cut the town out of the airport planning process and eliminate any control Westerly has over property surrounding the airport," Massad said.
In 2018 the town adopted airport zoning regulations after several months of work by municipal staff. Massad said the propoed bill would nullify the ordinance.
"This proposed legislation will make that ordinance moot … [RIAC] will be able to do whatever they want," Massad said.
Massad's clients claim that in 2015 RIAC and the state DOT improperly took, by eminent domain, easements allowing the corporation to cut trees down on the clients' property. The trees present a hazard to aircraft, according to RIAC. In 2018 RIAC displaced or shortened two runways at Westerly State Airport because it was not able to remove the trees.
Some of the issues addressed in the proposed bill correspond with arguments Massad has made in the lawsuit, which is pending in Superior Court.
In June, RIAC announced that preliminary findings of an airspace analysis may lead to displacement of runways at Newport State Airport, where property owners have also resisted RIAC's efforts to negotiate for airspace easements.
"The runway restrictions in Newport and Westerly are a result of FAA requirements to mitigate hazards to ensure pilots have adequate takeoff and landing clearance and to make certain that pilots have adequate room to avoid collisions with growing trees abutting the airport. RIAC has been very successful in engaging and negotiating necessary airspace easements with nearly all abutting property owners in Westerly and Newport. However a small percentage of property owners unfortunately have filed suit, resulting in more than three years of ongoing litigation while airspace-obstructing trees have continued to grow," RIAC said in a new release in March.
To comply with grant assurances issued by the FAA, RIAC is required to mitigate obstructions to airspace.
"We have been working with elected officials and community stakeholders to determine the future of state airports in their respective communities," said Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of RIAC in the news release. "We have made it clear that communities should decide the scope and scale of General Aviation airports, but RIAC has the responsibility to ensure they operate safely. To this end, it is essential that the General Assembly affirm that safe airspace is a necessary component of safe airports through the passage of this legislation."
State Sen Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, on Wednesday said he voted in favor of the legislation and stressed that no one had contacted him prior to the Senate's vote.
"I think it's important to note no objections were raised to us except, I think, for one group in Warwick," Algiere said.
Algiere predicted the state House of Representatives would not act on the bill this year. If the bill or a similar one comes back, Algiere encouraged residents who have concerns to contact him and other state senators and representatives.
The Warwick City Council approved a resolution in opposition to the bill in August.
