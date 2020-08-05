WESTERLY — Fifteen Westerly High School football players have been ordered by the state Department of Health to quarantine for 14 days after coming into contact with two of the players who tested positive for COVID-19.
The two positive cases illustrate how the virus can affect large groups of people, whether they all become infected or not. Sources confirmed that one of the two football players worked at the Watch Hill Fire District parking lot, adjacent to the Watch Hill Yacht Club, on Bay Street. Fire district officials decided that all of the lot attendants would be required to present proof that they had tested negative for the virus before they would be allowed to return to work.
One of the players also had contact with an employee of the Misquamicut Sandwich Co., which prompted the restaurant to close temporarily until their staff members tested negative for the virus.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau learned Tuesday night that the state Department of Health had determined that the 15 football players should quarantine at home. Garceau and Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin each contacted the families of the players to inform them of the decision. The state health department also contacted the families.
After consulting with the state health officials, Garceau said he decided to allow other sports and the Westerly High School marching band to resume practice and conditioning drills. All of the practices were temporarily suspended by Garceau on Tuesday after Athletic Director Jamey Vetelino informed Garceau that the two football players had tested positive for the virus.
As a result of the two positive tests, Garceau said district officials are again discussing health protocols and procedures with coaches to ensure best practices aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 are followed.
"The athletic director is reviewing the guidelines with coaches again this week. He will be in contact with all of the coaches before practices begin again," Garceau said during an interview Wednesday.
The conditioning drills, described as non-contact by Garceau, started on July 27. The high school soccer team, in addition to the football team, had started the supervised conditioning drills. The marching band had started practicing about a week earlier. The practices and drills are expected to follow guidelines established by the state Department of Health, Garceau said.
Westerly Chief Of Police Shawn Lacey confirmed that a police detail had been hired by the Watch Hill Fire District to serve as attendants in the lot since Saturday. The fire district, Lacey said, was not required to have all of the parking lot attendants tested but apparently decided to take the step as a precautionary measure. It was unclear Wednesday how long the police detail will continue providing coverage in the parking lot.
Katie McCormack, who owns the Misquamicut Sandwich Co. with her husband, Bill Beattie, said the couple decided to close their busy restaurant, which has limited its service to takeout since May, as a precaution.
"We want to be really transparent so we can show businesses in Westerly and Rhode Island this is how you do it," McCormack said.
The restaurant's seven-person staff have all been tested and are awaiting results. McCormack and Beattie are quarantining at home and both feel fine, McCormack said. The restaurant will reopen once enough employees test negative, she said.
The restaurant opened for a brief time in March but then closed when Gov. Gina Raimondo implemented stay at home orders. After submitting a plan to the state DOH, the restaurant opened again in May. No customers or food vendors have been allowed in the restaurant. All transactions have been conducted through windows. No one has been allowed inside unless they are wearing a face mask, McCormack said.
"Submitting a plan to the state was probably the best thing we could have done because we planned for certain scenarios and we had protocols," McCormack said.
Some customers have suggested closing was a drastic step, McCormack said.
"It hurts, but at the end of the day it's keeping us safe and we know we can reopen in the future. We should all be doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus," McCormack said.
State Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken did not return a message left Wednesday seeking information for this article. He also did not respond on Tuesday.
Watch Hill Fire District Moderator Joan Beth Brown did not return messages left Wednesday seeking comment and information for this article.
