WESTERLY — A high-ranking state education official is encouraging town officials and residents to move forward with plans to address deficiencies in the town's school buildings while the state remains able to offer special reimbursement funds.
Joseph da Silva, who serves as school construction coordinator and architectural design reviewer for the state Department of Education's School Building Authority, which administers financial reimbursements to districts that participate in the department's "necessity of construction" program, and William Trimble, the authority's finance officer, walked through the town's three elementary schools on Wednesday before reviewing the program with the School Building Subcommittee.
The presentation by da Silva and Trimble focused on the 35% base reimbursement that the town qualifies for, as well as an additional 17.5% that could be attained if the building project meets incentive thresholds. They both stressed the need to have a project that is ready to commence construction by December 2023 or else the town will risk missing out on the incentives, which are expected to expire.
"We noticed you have some tired buildings with obsolete systems that need tender loving care. If you don't tackle them now during this very robust program, when will you tackle them? They will become harder and harder, and more expensive," da Silva said.
The incentives are for educational enhancement, school space utilization, new and fewer school buildings, health and safety, and decreasing overcrowding in schools.
The subcommittee is working with consultants to develop a school redesign project that will include building a new State Street School building and renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools. The Town Council has set a $50 million borrowing limit for the project. The district's Stage II application to RIDE and the SBA for the project is due in mid-September.
Inadequate classroom ventilation and building temperature control, aging doors, windows and roofs, aging media centers and the presence of asbestos containing vinyl floor tiles were all observed as items in need of improvement during the walk-through inspection, da Silva said. The problems are not dissimilar to ones found in schools throughout the state, and many districts, da Silva said, are taking advantage of the reimbursement rates and have initiated or are developing school construction projects.
"We just approved over $500 million in school construction projects in May and prior to that in the last few years it's probably over $1 billion," de Silva said.
Trimble said officials are hopeful voters in the state will be asked to approve a $250 million bond to be used for school construction in November. Funds from a previous $250 million bond have been depleted or encumbered. If the proposed new bond is approved, the SBA will continue to offer a percentage of "pay as you go" reimbursement funds that help school districts get projects started before local bonds are sold. The funds alleviate cash flow concerns that can be difficult to manage and take pressure off taxpayers, da Silva said.
"There is a very robust landscape for school construction. These incentive bonuses really provide a game-changer for cash flow for the municipality. For example the pay as you go helps with the spike you initially get to the taxpayer. Pay as you go tends to flatten that out," da Silva said.
da Silva confirmed a point made to the subcommittee by local teachers and administrators as well as the architectural firm working on the local project — modern elementary schools are designed with project-based learning in mind. The designs also put a premium on creating spaces for teachers to collaborate with each other and for students to do the same. The trend signals a move away from the district's current elementary school layout — the traditional double-loaded corridor with classrooms on each side.
"We are designing elementary schools very differently than we were just 10 years ago. We know that project-based learning really helps kids bridge gaps," da Silva said.
