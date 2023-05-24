When making plans to enjoy the unofficial kick-off to summer on Memorial Day weekend, make sure to buckle up or be ready to receive a ticket.
It is the message shared by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association and law enforcement agencies across the state as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement. The campaign, which encourages driver and passenger compliance in using seat belts while traveling, coincides with the Memorial Day holiday and runs from May 22 to June 4.
During the effort, participating law enforcement agencies across the state will be taking “a no-excuses approach” to seat belt enforcement. In Rhode Island, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $40.
“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association said in a press release. “Properly wearing a seat belt helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas not wearing a seat belt can result in you being ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always deadly.”
According to the NHTSA, 11,813 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the U.S. in 2021. In 2022, 17 of the 31 occupants killed in Rhode Island in a motor vehicle crash were not wearing a seatbelt, while 14 of the 21 killed this year were also unbuckled.
The NHTSA said research shows that buckling up in the front seat of a passenger car can reduce one's risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate or critical injury by 50%. In a light truck, buckling up can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate or critical injury by 65%.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization and seat belt safety, visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.
— Jason Vallee
