With warmer weather here, and with Rhode Island still a high-incidence state for Lyme disease, the Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management are urging people to take precautions to prevent tick bites when outdoors.
After a mild winter in which more ticks than usual have likely survived into the spring, 2023 may be a bad year for tick bites and the transmission of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.
The Tick Free Rhode Island campaign highlights the three keys to tick safety: repel, check, and remove.
Repel
Keep ticks off you, your children, and pets by:
• Avoiding wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaves. If in wooded areas, walk in the center of the trail to avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush, and leaves at the edges of the trail and spray clothes with permethrin to keep ticks away (but do not spray on skin).
• Wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts when outside.
• Tucking pants into socks so ticks do not crawl under clothing.
• Wearing light-colored clothing in order to see ticks more easily.
Check
Check yourself, your children and pets for ticks by:
• Taking a shower as soon as coming inside after being in grassy or wooded areas.
• Doing a full-body tick check using a mirror; parents should check children for ticks and pay special attention to the area in and around the ears, in the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, and in hair.
• Checking pets for ticks as they can bring ticks into the home.
Remove
Remove ticks from your body, as well as from children and pets, if found.
• Use a set of tweezers to remove the tick. Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull straight up.
• Use fingers with a tissue or rubber gloves if tweezers not available.
Most people who get Lyme disease get a rash on the body, though it may not appear until long after the tick bite. At first, the rash looks like a red circle, but as the circle gets bigger, the middle changes color and seems to clear, so the rash looks like a target bull's-eye.
Some people don't get a rash, but feel sick with headaches, fever, body aches, and fatigue. Over time, swelling and pain may develop in joints, as well as developing a stiff or sore neck; or shooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet, or facial drooping from nerve palsy. A few people may even experience heart problems. Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics.
The Tick Free Rhode Island campaign features three animated Tick Free Rhode Island videos. The videos show how to repel both ticks and mosquitoes, how to check for ticks, and how to properly remove a tick from the skin. The Department of Health’s Rhode Island Tick Detective Workbook for Kids is also available online.
To view the videos and get more information on Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, visit health.ri.gov/ticks.
