WESTERLY — Some pressure to pay for athletic field upgrades at Westerly High School might ease if education officials follow through with efforts to seek a cost reimbursement from the state.
Another option on the table would defer up to 25% of the costs to next year, according to school officials.
Such moves would help the School Committee “close the gap” of $385,000 if it wants to complete work to install artificial turf at Augeri Field this summer and then address needs at the adjacent quad later, Supt. of Schools Mark Garceau said.
“It’s the committee’s decision,” he said.
Recent talks have focused on starting, or even completing, just one half of the $2.4 million project this year – the high school’s football field. Work on the quad would take place later, and be dependent on fundraising efforts that have had several start-and-stop instances.
Infrastructure work on Augeri Field, minus the artificial “carpet” or surface, would be eligible for 35% reimbursement from the state, Garceau said.
That would amount to just under $300,000 of the $850,000 in site work quoted by contractor FieldTurf, Garceau said.
School officials also have explored dipping into the district’s fund balance to pay for some of the work.
At Garceau’s request, Finance Director Cindy Kirchhoff outlined potential field funding sources in an April 28 memo.
The current pricing proposal from FieldTurf for the Westerly High School Stadium Field is $1,385,000. The School Committee committed $500,000 for turf fields and the Town Council matched this commitment for a total commitment of $1,000,000.
The excess unassigned fund balance is $1,869,317, with an anticipated surplus of $633,720.
Kirchhoff recommended the committee use up to $374,000 of committed maintenance funds for the stadium field, plus $11,000 of the $50,000 that was set aside for field design services. The design contract total was $39,000, she said.
The quad would be addressed as fundraising efforts continue. The fundraising consultant has reported pledges of $230,000, according to Kirchhoff.
School Committee members said they have reservations about dipping into the school district’s fund balance to do the work.
Committee member Christine Cooke said the committee should include the project in its five-year capital plan in order to be eligible for the state reimbursement, but Garceau said there are several paths to ensure the work would be eligible.
He said the project might fall under the Stage 2 application for the town’s $50 million school building project, and was seeking confirmation of that.
If not, the committee could start a separate Stage 1 application for the fields or add the project to the five-year plan, he said.
Committee member Michael Ober has pushed for starting work on the football field now. He said he believed the town was committed to funding and doing work on the Augeri field this year.
“It makes sense to do it. It’s going to be more money next year,” he said.
Chairman Robert Cillino said he was not under the impression work has to start immediately.
“A lot of people want that field done,” Cillino said, “But still not knowing the scope of the work and how that would be funded.”
By putting the project under the purview of the School Building Subcommittee last month, Cillino hoped the committee could take a step back.
“Let’s do this the right way,” he said.
Cillino also said it seemed counterproductive for the committee to allocate funds now, two weeks after extending the contract with fundraiser Daniel R. Barry Associates for two more months.
He also said people might be less inclined to give donations if the committee reaches into its fund balance to pay for the project and move it forward.
Other committee members said they failed to see a sense of urgency about starting the field project, which has been in the works for years.
“This is not the way you do a project,” Cooke said. “We haven’t even addressed the buildings yet, and we’re rushing to get this done.”
