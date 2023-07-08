Nathan Vinhateiro, of the URI Coastal Institute, demonstrates position of the mean high tide line using a GPS positioning device to a group of concerned citizens on a beach near the Weekapaug Breachway during an informational walking tour on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022. The walk organized by Rhode Island Sea Grant, visited a few Westerly shoreline access points along Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut. Casey Tremper of Clean Ocean Access, Leah Feldman of the Coastal Resources Management Council, RI State Representative Terri Cortvriend, and discussed with a score of concerned citizens shoreline access issues, including proposed legislation regarding lateral access that would make the debris line the indicator for where the public is allowed to traverse the beach. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun