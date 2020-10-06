WESTERLY — Two state agencies on Tuesday announced their intent to improve public access to the shoreline along Weekapaug Breachway.
In a joint news release, both the state Coastal Resources Management Council and the state Department of Environmental Management said the two agencies would work to improve "public access along the Weekapaug Breachway in Westerly, following concerns voiced by local residents and other Rhode Islanders."
The path, or right of way, in question leads from the DEM fishing lot at the breachway down to the water. Traditionally the footpath — which begins at the public lot, goes through a small vegetated area, then through a Weekapaug Fire District lot, down to the water — has been used for decades by fishermen. This summer, access was closed off, forcing the public to traverse the rocky breachway.
The news release did not address who closed off the access, but Westerly residents have complained to the Town Council that Weekapaug Fire District security officers and lifeguards confronted them and said they could not use the path. The residents blamed the fire district for the access point being closed off. Fire district officials did not return a message seeking comment for this article.
One of the most consistent voices asking town officials to intercede when the breachway right of way was blocked was Ben Weber, a resident who said his father was told to traverse the rock jetty that runs along the breachway, even though the elder Weber has a health condition and a permit to park in spaces for people with disabilities.
"It's great that CRMC is now looking into this matter, however there should be further examination of right of ways in Westerly, particularly at the Winnapaug Salt Pond, which historically was used as a natural resource," Weber said Tuesday during an interview with The Sun.
When the Misquamicut area was first developed, Weber said, officials recognized the pond as an attraction that could benefit the town. To that end, he noted, events such as water carnivals and other recreation opportunities were developed. Now there are no public rights of way to the pond.
"They invited people, they didn't exclude people, and they saw the potential for revenue. The early settlers of the area were smart," Weber said.
Weber is seeking documents from the town that he believes will show the state owns a portion of the beach at the end of the breachway right of way.
The complaints to town officials about the breachway right of way came in addition to complaints about parking spaces on Spray Rock Road in Weekapaug that had been blocked off by the fire district. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney investigated the status of the parking spaces and determined that they were town property that is not under control of the fire district.
The research into the parking spaces prompted Rooney to also look into the status of a right or way, or path to the water, adjacent to the parking spaces. That research uncovered a legal opinion from 2008 in which a lawyer hired by the town said he found conflicting evidence regarding the right of way, which is sometimes called Spring Avenue. Late this summer, town officials, after learning of the legal opinion, said the right of way would be removed from a list of town-approved public rights of way to the shoreline.
A number of advocates for public access to the shoreline were expected to speak Tuesday night during a public hearing on proposed revisions to the municipal Comprehensive Plan. The hearing was scheduled to start after The Sun's press deadline.
According to the news release, CRMC and DEM have discussed the breachway right of way with town and Weekapaug Fire District officials. Two recent surveys of the area, the news release states, confirmed a swath along the breachway is state property, within which planners believe they can create a suitable access path. CRMC and DEM staff have evaluated the site and are evaluating plans to establish a clear and well-defined path for public access entirely on state property.
"The CRMC always knew it was a public access point, and the surveys confirmed our institutional knowledge of this well-used area,” said CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis. "When I walked the site with DEM staff it was clear to all of us on-site that there was enough room within the state-owned land to create a better public access solution, and we're pleased all of the parties could come to agreement."
Within the state property on the eastern side of the breachway, the state agencies plan to construct a walking path while retaining a small buffer of existing vegetation along the breachway. Signs will be installed to guide the public from the DEM parking lot to the shore. The agencies hope to have the work done before winter.
