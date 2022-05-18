WESTERLY — If small, medium and large somehow don't do it, you may be in luck. Starbucks, where the terms tall, grande, and venti are used, is headed for Granite Street.
On Tuesday the Planning Board granted unanimous approval of the company's preliminary plans for a new 2,410- square-foot Starbucks restaurant with a drive-through window and 21 parking spaces at 156 Granite St., the former site of Chen's Village Restaurant. The former Chen's building will be torn down as part of the project. The property is at the intersection of Granite and John streets.
The town's Architectural Review Board recommended that the Granite Street access be limited to entrance only, but Jake Modestow, a project engineer with New York City-based Stonefield Engineering & Design said the company wanted to allow vehicles to make right hand turns out of the property onto Granite Street. The company's plans emerged after several discussions with town employees and officials with the state Department of Transportation, Modestow said.
"We spent an extreme amount of time both with town staff and DOT to fine-tune the entrance and exit. We went through several iterations," Modestow said.
The Planning Board ultimately approved the company's request for how the Granite Street entrance and exit will be used. Vehicles will also be able to enter and exit the property from John Street and a driveway will be constructed to allow vehicles to pass along the rear of the property to the adjacent property, where Gansett Wraps is now located. Left-hand turns from the Starbucks' property onto Granite Street will be prohibited.
The driveway connecting the two properties is consistent with ideas that have developed as part of an ongoing study of the Route 1 Corridor being undertaken by a consultant hired by the town. Similarly, Modesto said, Starbucks hopes to build closer to Granite Street, which would require approval of a setback variance by the Zoning Board of Review. Town Planner Nancy Letendre said a proposal to reduce setback requirements for parts of the Route 1 Corridor (Granite and Franklin streets) is intended to improve pedestrian access to shops and services along the corridor.
Starbucks plans perimeter landscape buffers consisting of trees and shrubs along the north and west sides of the property, while the south side of the site would be maintained as lawn. No buffer is proposed along the rear of the site, to accommodate the access drive between John Street and the property to the south. Additional shrubs are planned within landscape islands separating the drive-thru from access drives and parking areas. A small lawn area is planned to the rear of the building, between an outdoor patio and trash enclosure.
At the request of town officials, Starbucks will provide a bicycle rack on the property.
Modestow said Starbucks wavered from many of its property layout and design approaches. The design of the building will reflect its three "frontages" on Granite and John streets and at the rear of the property, he said.
"This is not Starbucks' prototypical layout. They have bent quite a bit to be in this location," Modesto said.
The Planning Board also voted unanimously to issue a favorable advisory opinion to the Zoning Board of Review, which will consider the company's requests for variances to the zoning regulations.
