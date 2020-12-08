WESTERLY — State Street Elementary School is in distance-learning mode this week due to a staff shortage stemming from a teacher and paraprofessional testing positive for the COVID-19 virus late last week.
The two positive cases, along with one in a neighboring town, is having a domino effect on other schools in Westerly.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said a teacher and a paraprofessional at State Street Elementary School both tested positive on Friday. After assessing each individual's close contacts, or people who might have been exposed to the virus, and advising those people to quarantine for 14 days, education officials realized they would not have enough adults to open the building this week. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of a person who tested positive for the virus.
"That might mean students or it might be the positive person was in contact with colleagues or had lunch with a colleague," Garceau said. "One case could send three, four, or five other people into quarantine, and that is what happened."
Students in the State Street School teacher's classroom were also told to quarantine, Garceau said.
The positive tests at State Street School as well as a positive case in the Chariho district is also affecting staffing at schools in Westerly. Garceau said six Westerly High School staff members with connections to the State Street School cases or to the case in Chariho were out of work on Tuesday.
A similar staffing problem occurred at Dunn's Corners Elementary School in late October. In that instance, the school switched to distance learning for two days when six staff members were advised to quarantine after a member of the school community tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday Chariho education officials announced that beginning Dec. 21 all schools in the district will switch to distance learning and that distance learning would be employed on several days following the holiday vacation between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8.
Garceau said schools in Westerly might be forced to switch to all distance learning if schools in Chariho did because the decision in Chariho could lead to staff shortages in Westerly.
Schools in Westerly, Chariho and some other towns in Washington County opted to continue with full in-person learning at high schools in late November when Gov. Gina Raimondo gave high schools the option of reducing high school in-person learning to 25% of school capacity.
In related news, Garceau recently wrote to parents in Westerly and asked them to monitor their engagement with distance learning. Too often, Garceau said, teachers are finding students log into classes but then turn their cameras off and do not participate in classes.
