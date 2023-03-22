WESTERLY — The developer planning to build housing on the site of the former St. Pius X school has withdrawn the project’s application to the Planning Board after months of lengthy hearings.
Trendsetter Properties LLC notified the board March 15 that it was pulling the application “without prejudice,” a sign that it could come back before the board in the future.
Instead of an anticipated vote on the master plan, the board accepted the withdrawal at its Tuesday meeting.
Trendsetter was in the process of attaining a comprehensive permit for the work. The Planning Board had just concluded a public hearing on Feb. 21.
William Nardone, attorney for the applicant, said Wednesday that the developer and project engineers had decided to withdraw the application after review and consultation. He did not elaborate on the group’s findings, but he did say that Trendsetter would evaluate options for development of the site.
Westerly Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor said that Trendsetter could re-submit plans in the future, but would have to start anew with a master plan application.
Trendsetter had been working for more than a year to develop the old school property into 44 units of multifamily rental housing, including 11 units designated as low and moderate income deed restricted.
Trendsetter Properties LLC sought a comprehensive permit, which, under state law, allows developers to bypass local density requirements in return for providing a percentage of low and moderately priced units. The law also allows developers to skip the Zoning Board of Review round of land-use reviews.
The Planning Board initially had until Feb. 15 to render a decision on the master plan application, but that deadline was extended another month.
Part of the reason was because of both requests for changes by the Planning Board and a litany of complaints from residents living near the site.
Neighboring residents, many of them part of the grassroots Elm Street CARES group, had opposed or questioned certain parts of the plan. They said they support efforts to create affordable housing but had issues with the mass and scale of the three-story building Trendsetter proposed to build.
As a result, the master plan changed over the course of the hearing, with Trendsetter Properties aiming to address the concerns of neighbors and input from the board.
The changes included a reduction in the proposed second building’s size, the addition of housing units to the existing school building and more.
Instead of a single-family home, a lot that fronts School Street would have merged into the development site, increasing parking and green space.
The new design called for 48 units — 23 in the existing building and its addition and 25 in the new structure. Previously, the vacant school was to be rehabilitated into a 13-unit residence, with a new three-story structure with 31 residential units. Architect Peter Springsteel also took 26 feet out of the depth of the proposed new building, reducing its size.
The existing school building would have housed eight units, with an addition to it containing 15 units — five on each of its three floors. The building previously only had one story with five units.
The revised plan removed two one-bedroom units while adding six two-bedroom units. Those changes, some neighbors pointed out, resulted in a net increase of four units and an addition of 10 bedrooms.
Trendsetter Properties LLC is a Watch Hill-based company that purchased the former school and surrounding 2.64 acres in 2021.
The school building was most recently used as a Pre-K through Grade 8 parochial school and once served as Westerly High School. Town records indicate the original structure was constructed in 1880 and consisted of a two-story brick building and that a one-story brick addition was added in 2006.
The school closed following the 2017-18 school year due to shrinking enrollment and financial problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.