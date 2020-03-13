WESTERLY — A Springbrook Elementary School second-grader and a Westerly pre-schooler who attends a school in Mystic were confirmed as the region's first two cases of the COVID-19 virus, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
Lacey, speaking at a press conference Friday afternoon, said one of the children just returned from a cruise to the Bahamas, and the other recently got an autograph from one of the infected players on the Utah Jazz at an NBA basketball game at TD Garden in Boston. He declined to say which child was on the cruise and which received the autograph.
Students and staff and anyone they have come into contact with have been put into quarantine for two weeks.
