WESTERLY — A Westerly resident has started a fundraising drive to help in what she describes as a “David vs. Goliath” battle shaping up over a public access right-of-way to the beach off of Spring Avenue.
Caroline Contrata is raising the money – $5,217 to date – to cover legal costs in an upcoming hearing before the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council.
Contrata started a GoFundMe page on May 16 and in a week had raised enough, she said, to meet her current goal. Contrata suspended the fundraising for now but indicated she might resume the drive if more funds are needed down the line.
A CRMC public hearing on whether Westerly’s Spring Avenue extension in Weekapaug should be designated a state public right of way is expected to begin in late June.
Contrata’s ultimate goal, she said, is to compel the removal of a chain-link fence across the right-of-way that's keeping the public from getting onto the beach at that location.
“It is time to take down the fence,” she said. “It is blocking the right-of-way for the people of Westerly and beyond.”
Spring Avenue, which is also referred to as Spring Avenue Extension and Spring Lane, is a paper road, meaning it appears on some maps but is not delineated as a road with pavement or street signs. The question of whether it is a public right of way has persisted for years, with the Weekapaug Fire District arguing it is not.
In Sept. 2020, after hearing from a lawyer for the fire district and the town attorney, Westerly Town Council members agreed the path is private property and should not be listed as a public right-of-way in the Comprehensive Plan.
Thomas J. Liguori Jr., the lawyer who represents the Weekapaug Fire District, said at the time the district hoped the matter was conclusively settled. It wasn’t long after that residents requested the council vote to ask the CRMC to take over research on whether the Spring Avenue right of way should be officially designated as a public path to the shoreline.
Last December, the newly elected Westerly Town Council backed a resolution supporting the state’s role in determining if Spring Avenue Extension will be recognized as a public right of way to the shore.
The CRMC’s Rights-of-Way Subcommittee met May 23 for a status update, a procedural move before a hearing is scheduled so that attorneys in the matter can discuss facts and any points of information that are in dispute. It’s the laying of the groundwork for a hearing.
Attorney Michael Rubin, representing Contrata, is a retired lawyer in the state Attorney General’s Office who prosecuted beach-access cases. He has said he is trying to line up an expert to testify on behalf of the right-of-way proponents.
Rubin has a small group of volunteers preparing for the hearing. They are joined by another unpaid attorney, New England School of Law Professor Sean Lyness. Save the Bay, a nonprofit organization, has provided support as well, Contrata said.
“The fire district is spending an enormous amount of money on lawyers to continue to restrict access. I have an unpaid attorney fighting to restore our right to access the shore,” she said.
The CRMC subcommittee said hearings could extend over several dates. The hearing would take place in Westerly, for the convenience of residents who wish to speak.
Rubin, who has volunteered his services, has estimated expenses might run $5,200.
Contrata said she spent last summer scouring Westerly and beyond for Spring Avenue right-of-way beachgoers. Rubin’s task would involve deposing those individuals as witnesses, and that’s where the costs come in.
Some witnesses from out-of-state might need to stay overnight in a hotel. Deposition stenographers would need to be hired. Rubin and Lyness would need to create exhibits about the right-of-way to illustrate their case that it’s public.
Any funds left unspent after the hearing would be donated to Save the Bay, Contrata said.
Under the state’s constitution, the law protects a citizen’s right to fish, gather seaweed, swim and walk along the shoreline. The rights of way provide access to enjoy those rights but have become the subject of intense debate and questions over whether specific rights of way are available for public use or should be deemed private property.
Several Westerly residents told the subcommittee last month they want to see the Spring Avenue extension restored to public use.
In 2008, the town hired attorney Charles Soloveitzik, who found “conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/ town road or public right-of-way to the ocean.”
The council initially accepted Soloveitzik’s opinion after receiving further input from the then-town attorney, but eventually agreed in November 2020 to ask CRMC to research the matter after backlash from residents.
Last November, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said he “strongly supported” the CRMC’s anticipated affirmation and designation of Spring Avenue Extension as a right of way. Neronha said there is strong evidence that the Spring Avenue extension was formally dedicated, as well, with the most identifiable dedication shown in the plat from 1920.
The CRMC and the Rhode Island Sea Grant and Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve are conducting an online survey as part of a needs assessment on shoreline access undertaken with assistance from Impact by Design. According to CRMC, it will serve as the foundation for a stakeholder and planning process to ultimately create a Public Shoreline Access Management Plan for Rhode Island, the CRMC said.
