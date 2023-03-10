State Rep. Tina Spears (D-Dist. 36, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) has introduced a package of bills to improve funding and care for adults with developmental disabilities. The focus comes after the March 4 death of civil rights activist Judy Heumann, who the House honored with a resolution introduced by Spears on Tuesday.
“Heumann was fearless, loving and dedicated,” Spears said. “Without her and the movement she helped build, we would be living in a very different America. It’s now up to all of us to continue this work. Many of our neighbors with disabilities still face inexcusable discrimination.”
Heumann contracted polio as a toddler and used a wheelchair for the rest of her life. She was denied a public education and later a teaching job because school officials felt her wheelchair was a fire hazard. She helped build a movement for disability rights that culminated in a 28-day sit-in at federal buildings in 11 cities nationwide, including Boston. The sit-in pressured the Nixon administration to implement the first federal protections for individuals with disabilities. Heumann had been slated to come to Rhode Island to speak about disability rights when she died.
Bill 2023-H 5996 would remove income limits for people with developmental disabilities to qualify for Medicaid. Currently, most individuals with developmental disabilities qualify for Medicaid, but lose their insurance if they earn more than 250% of the federal poverty level or have more than $10,000 in savings. That, critics say, disincentivizes work and condemns individuals with disabilities to a life of poverty.
“How can we tell someone that if they have $10,000 in the bank for their retirement, they are too rich to keep their Medicaid,” Spears said. “We should be empowering individuals with disabilities to work, contribute to the economy and reach their full potential.”
Bill 2023-H 5633 would require the state to provide inflation increases to individuals living with developmental disabilities on Supplemental Security Income. SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. Currently, that payment is capped by the state. The bill would tie SSI increases to the inflation index used for Social Security.
A third bill, 2023-H 6119, would increase the Medicaid rate of reimbursement for ambulance and wheelchair van services to not less than 90% of Medicare rates for the same medical services. Currently, Medicaid pays less for these services, hampering the ability of providers to recruit and retain staff and ensure the services are provided in a timely way. The bill’s aim is to improve transportation services to individuals with developmental disabilities and others on Medicaid, helping them get to necessary appointments.
