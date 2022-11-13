WESTERLY — While watching a female lieutenant with Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service perform a demonstration using a saw outside the Watch Hill Fire Department last Thursday, a smile came across the face of a suddenly excited volunteer with the Union of Hellenic Fire Service Volunteers.
The native of Greece, one of 16 who traveled to Rhode Island recentely as part of a comprehensive training partnership, wouldn’t have had the hands-on opportunity back home and reveled in the opportunity to lead the physically challenging response.
“She stepped forward, turned to us and just said, ‘I want to do that,” said Watch Hill Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Koretski. “That is what we hope for when we host these events, volunteers who want to learn and share in the international brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighters.”
The training program on the evening of Nov. 3, which brought together members of the Athens-based volunteer firefighter organization with emergency responders from southern Rhode Island, is one that has long proven beneficial for both Greek volunteers and local firefighters, improving morale and providing valuable training and bonds. The visit included dinner with volunteers and a variety of demonstrations from all four Westerly fire departments, as well as with other fire and ambulance organizations from throughout the region.
It marked the fourth time Greek firefighters have been able to visit the state and second time they stopped for an evening in Westerly, the previous time coming in 2017. Koretski said the program is geared to providing training on techniques otherwise unavailable to the Greek firefighters.
Makis Tsiougris, one of three administrators who helped lead the trips in both 2017 and 2022, said firefighting in Greece is nearly 100% volunteer, and many times they are left to respond unprepared. The program has helped them to take new techniques back, that are then shared with other firefighters across the country.
Tsiougris said the training in the U.S. has helped bring modern techniques back to impoverished areas — techniques that have helped to save lives.
“We are fortunate and very thankful. This training offers many different things for Greek firefighters,” he said in a previous interview. “In our country, there is not much training. They are helping teach us new ways (to combat) fires and how to become better firefighters.”
The concept for the exchange came in 2010, when Tsiougris visited the U.S. on his honeymoon. During the trip he met with Kevin Quinn, chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council, and received a tour of the training facilities at the Union Fire District in South Kingstown. Quinn learned about the state of firefighting in Greece and Tsiougris expressed the desire to return.
The next year, a select group of Greek volunteers traveled to the U.S. They paid for flights, while training, room and board were funded through the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association for each of the three trips and was done at no cost to taxpayers. The size of the volunteer group has grown in subsequent trips in 2013 and 2017.
Greek volunteers were initially planning a trip in 2020 but the effort was derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the trip was delayed. A third training has already been scheduled for 2024, officials said.
Koretski said that aside from the partnership and training, the program also sparks interest among local volunteers and encourages them to do more for the community. He said he looks forward to seeing them return.
“The fire service is a brotherhood, and a sisterhood, that knows no borders,” Koretski said. “This is just another way to connect globally and better serve the community.”
