SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Committee will hold a town-wide cleanup, followed by a mural unveiling on Saturday, April 22. The clean-up will begin with volunteers arriving at 8:45 a.m. and working at nine sites until 12:30 p.m.
Volunteers will receive safety vests, provided by the committee, and other equipment at their designated locations. Narragansett Rubbish will provide a large dumpster and haul the trash, and Ocean State Job Lot will provide gloves, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks, and water. The Town of South Kingstown will have safety personnel at several of the street sites.
The nine clean-up sites will be in Wakefield and Peace Dale, starting at Wakefield Elementary School; East Matunuck State Beach; University of Rhode Island starting at the Memorial Union; South Kingstown High School, starting at the parking lot; Ministerial Road, starting at the West Kingston Elementary School; Matunuck, starting at Matunuck Beach; Barbers Pond/Waites Corner starting at the parking lot; Hannah Robinson Tower; and Curtis Corner Middle School.
At 1 p.m., the mural unveiling party will be held at Dennis Moffitt Painting, 1428 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. There will be live music by Rock Pine Band, and complimentary food and refreshments. The public is invited to the unveiling. Event parking will be available at 1425 Kingstown Road in Peace Dale.
To volunteer for the clean-up or for more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
