After some tense moments Tuesday night, state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy sounded relieved and confident that he had been reelected to continue representing the General Assembly's 38th House District on Wednesday.
According to unofficial results on the state Board of Elections website late Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy received 57.9% of the vote to Donald J. Kohlman II's 41.9%.
"It was like being at Universal Studios on a 5.5-hour roller-coaster ride that I couldn't get off," Kennedy said, describing the experience of watching the results come in Tuesday night and into the early hours Wednesday.
Kennedy, a Democrat, said he was confident all along that he would capture a significant portion of early voting and mail ballot votes, but those were added late to the state Board of Elections website that he was monitored Tuesday. Instead, the in-person voting initially showed Republican Donald Kohlman leading, which followed predictions that President Donald Trump would draw Republicans to polling places for in-person voting.
In the end, Kennedy appears to be heading to a 17th term in the state General Assembly.
"I'm happy that in the current political climate voters saw fit to reelect me. I think they've seen that I've continued to do my job of representing the people," Kennedy said. "I talked about things I've done in the past and I think those things are important, but I've also helped people with all kinds of issues dealing with state government, and I think that has been recognized by a lot of people."
The presence of Trump on the ballot seems to drive high voter turnout, Kennedy said, noting that the number of voters who cast ballots in the the district this year was the highest since he's been running for office. "When Donald Trump is on the ballot, we see people show up who otherwise don't show up at all," Kennedy said.
Kennedy actually captured a wider percentage of the votes in 2020 than in 2016, when Trump ran the first time and Kennedy faced Michael Geary. In 2016, Kennedy finished with 53.7% of the votes to Geary's 46.1%. In 2020, Kennedy expanded his grasp to 56.5% to Kohlman's 43.2%.
Lawmakers will have to go back to Providence before the end of the year to approve a state budget, Kennedy said. He said is hopeful the General Assembly will find a way to convene safely for its upcoming session.
"I'd like to get to a point where we can get some legislation through and meet on a somewhat regular basis," Kennedy said
Kohlman, who had never run for office before, did not return a message seeking comment for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.