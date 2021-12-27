WESTERLY — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the state's housing shortage to go from bad to worse, according to Russ Partridge, who runs the WARM Center shelter that provides housing, meals, and other assistance.
"If the pandemic has done anything good it has been that housing has come to the table and public discussion more often, particularly in the last six months. There are conversations and recognition that we had a housing problem prior to the pandemic — now we have a housing crisis," Partridge said in a recent interview.
Across the state there were 1,000 people waiting for shelter, Partridge said. In Westerly, he said, it is no different and it's a problem that is stretching deeper into the socio-economic scale as rents skyrocket and rental properties disappear in favor of single family houses.
"Right now I have five people in shelter or other programs who are able to pay with a subsidy, but they just can't find anything. That type of situation has put a big strain on the system," Partridge said.
During the pandemic, Partridge said, apartments that were previously available for "$850 to $900 per month for a one bedroom are now $1,300 per month if you can find them," Partridge said.
In his 30 years working with the homeless, Partridge said, he has never seen a climate such as the current one.
"There are many people, more than ever before, who are first time homeless with no place to go and no prospects," Partridge said.
In some cases, the individuals lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, and in others they had their hours cut.
"They just can't catch up," Partridge said.
While the Spruce Street center has continued to serve its clients uninterrupted, Partridge said, it has not been easy as waves of illness rock society and lead to changing health and safety protocols.
"From a non-profit's experience and an organizational perspective you can plan for nothing. Every time you think you have a path to move forward something changes," Partridge said.
As an example of the struggle, Partridge noted that two of the center's staff could not come in to work on the day of the interview and would be out for at least a few days because they had been deemed close contacts of someone who had tested positive for the virus.
The center has asked employees to be particularly cautious for fear that medically compromised individuals become infected. "There are several people on the property who if they were to get the virus the chances of it being fatal are extremely high," Partridge said.
To date the center has yet to experience an outbreak of the virus on its property, Partridge said.
In the early days of the pandemic, the center stopped serving in-person meals and instead offered a grab and go service. When in-person meals resumed the center substituted smaller tables for the longer ones it used previously. Diners can no longer face each other. Grab and go remains an option as does picking up frozen meals that can be thawed and cooked in microwave ovens at home. The center currently provides about 3,500 meals per month. Meals are available every day of the week.
"We've really figured out how to diversify and it's been very successful," Partridge said.
The center has seen an uptick of 20-30% percent in requests for financial assistance for housing, utilities, and prescription medication during the pandemic.
In addition to assistance from the state and charitable foundations, Partridge said area residents have helped the center get through each day of the pandemic. "The community response has been nothing less than spectacular. From the very beginning people began stepping up and continue to do," Partridge said.
Like most organizations and businesses, the center has followed restrictions on large gatherings. It's annual New Year's Day Penguin Plunge fundraiser, which was canceled last year, is set for a few days for now. The event will take place outside of and in the spacious Windjammer at Misquamicut. "We are moving forward with it, but very cautiously," Partridge said.
