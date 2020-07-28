WESTERLY — About 20,600 square feet of storage units with solar panels atop them will replace an auto repair shop on Ledward Avenue if the proposed facility gains all of the required approvals.
Quarry Hills Property LLC is proposing 92 storage units in five new buildings for its 1.6-acre property at 61 Ledward Ave., the current site of Autoworks, a motor vehicle repair shop. An existing building on the property would be torn down.
The Planning Board, during its July 21 meeting, unanimously approved Quarry Hill Property LLC's master plan for the project and unanimously rendered a positive advisory to the Zoning Board of Appeals on the company's application for a special-use permit.
Plans call for the facility to be encircled with a black chain-link fence. Board members asked Anthony Nenna of On-site Engineering of Westerly, the project engineer, to consider the use of motion-activated security lighting as a means to make the facility less intrusive to residential neighbors of the property.
James A. Hall IV, Planning Board chairman, said he wanted to be sure the neighbors were considered.
"What steps are you taking to make sure the neighbors, especially the residential neighbors, are being minimally invaded by this light and traffic?" Hall said.
Board member Joseph Montesano also discussed the lighting and asked for motion-detector-activated lighting at night, saying keeping lights on at all times in the evening "would be detrimental to the neighbors across the street."
Nenna said a study would be performed to ensure light from the facility did not "bleed" off the property.
Power from the solar panels will be used to provide electricity to the facility and its office. The rest of the power will be sold to National Grid, Nenna said. The roof-mounted, low-profile solar panels, which will generate a total of 266 megawatts, will likely not be visible from the ground, Nenna said.
Renters will have 24-hour access to the facility, which will be staffed Monday through Saturday.
The board’s motion to approve the master plan included language that approved the company’s request to revise the boundary line of the municipal aquifer protection overlay district to omit the company’s property. The board agreed to change the boundary line, based on anticipated changes to the overlay district map.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre, in a memorandum to the Planning Board, said her office is “of the opinion that, given the location of the proposed project and the pending revisions to the aquifer protection overlay map, the proposed project is located on a parcel that would not affect the revised district as proposed.”
The project will require issuance of variances from the zoning board because the property does not meet setback requirements for the rear and the west side of the property.
John Stockwell Payne, the lawyer representing Quarry Hills Property LLC for the project, said additional details would be included when the company applies to the Planning Board for preliminary plan approval.
