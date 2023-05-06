WESTERLY — Photographer Mark Lapriore has lived in cities as nearby as Providence, Pawtucket and Portland, Maine, and cities as far away as Berlin, Los Angeles and Albuquerque. But when the 53-year-old artist drove through downtown Westerly one day last year, he knew he found a new place to live. A place he wanted to call home.
"I just remember driving down Canal Street and seeing the Savoy and the United and the shops and all the people walking around," recalled Lapriore one morning last week as he stood inside Westerly Camera & Darkroom, the shop, gallery and "community space" he owns with his wife, Dee Dee Taylor, which has fast become a mecca for photographers.
"It seemed so vibrant and I kept saying to myself, 'What is going on here?' This is amazing," he continued. "So I texted Dee Dee and I said, 'I think I may have found our town.'"
Lapriore and Taylor — who were living in Pawtucket at the time — returned to Westerly the next day. Lapriore wanted Taylor to see what he saw with her own eyes and to feel what he felt.
For Taylor, the experience of driving into Westerly for the first time had a similarly emotional effect.
"We drove down Railroad Avenue, and when the Martin House came into view I began to tear up," said Taylor. "I couldn't stop crying ... it was like Niagara Falls with my tears. It felt like we were coming home."
"Then, we saw the library and the park and it all started coming together," said Taylor, a museum curator, Reiki practitioner and a co-founder of Baltimore's iconic Normals Books and Records — a well-known community hub for artists, writers and musicians. "We knew that day that we had to be here. And we were ... within two weeks."
"I was obsessed," said Lapriore with a laugh as he described how the couple made fast friends with the baristas and booksellers at Savoy, met other shopkeepers and photographers, checked out the train station and the United, and noticed a "For Rent" sign in the small shop next to Toscano's Men's Shop that would eventually become their new shop, gallery and darkroom.
Once Lapriore's daughter, Isabella, graduated from Tolman High School — and headed off to Boston University to study journalism — Taylor and Lapriore decided it was time to move ... perhaps to Europe, they thought, somewhere with a walkable downtown, natural beauty, good people and a community with a strong focus on the arts. The more people they met in Westerly and the more they explored the region, the more they liked what they saw.
After their first remarkable experience, they began driving down from Pawtucket almost daily, recalled Lapriore, to explore the area and look at houses.
That's how they met Realtor Jeff Valentine, who helped them not only find their ideal house in Westerly — one within walking distance to town and a short drive to the beach — but to sell their house in Pawtucket.
When Paul Gencarella Sr., the landlord of the shop on Canal Street with the "For Rent" sign in the window, told them the amount he was asking for the rent and it was the exact amount Lapriore had in mind, Taylor and Lapriore knew things were coming together.
"It was karmic," said Taylor.
"It's like a perfect storm," said Lapriore, "a crazy perfect storm."
Although at first they were not exactly sure what they wanted to do in the Canal Street space, they knew they wanted it to be something community-focused and they knew they wanted it to center around cameras and photographs.
Westerly Camera & Darkroom has since become a vital, welcoming place for local photographers and camera aficionados. Several local photographers have expressed their appreciation for having an old-school camera shop, a darkroom and two new cool people in downtown Westerly.
"Mark and Dee Dee are great people and have such a wonderful vibrancy," said photographer Read McKendree. "They're quite new to Westerly but have already cultivated a strong community of creatives."
"It is so exciting to have a camera shop in town," McKendree added. "Dropping by Westerly Camera & Darkroom, playing with old cameras and looking at photography books gives me a feeling of excitement that I used to feel when I was just learning about the medium.
"Whether it's through art shows, darkroom clinics or an openness to discuss cameras, lenses and the history of photography, they are educating customers about a powerful and important art form," McKendree said. "I'm especially excited for younger kids who might be interested in shooting photos but didn't have access to the right equipment."
"When I was a freshman in high school, I got my first camera and it gave me a way to see the world and exercise a creative part of myself I hadn't been able to before," he continued. " And now I'm lucky enough to call it my career!"
Photographer Anna Garceau, who works across the street at Savoy Bookshop and Café, said Lapriore, Taylor and the camera shop have "settled into downtown just like a puzzle piece."
"My favorite part of Westerly Camera is having access to a darkroom," Garceau said in an email. "They offer a refresher course on film developing and printing, which was so helpful because I hadn't been in a darkroom or photo lab since college."
Now, she said, she can book two or three hours at a time.
"Mark has all the supplies and chemicals set up for me," she said, "and I can just zone out and develop my photos."
The selection of equipment for sale is also "very robust," said Garceau.
"It's all exclusively film photography supplies," she said, "and Mark is very committed to maintaining that distinction."
"They are really fun, interesting people," said Valentine, the realtor and associate broker with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty who helped Lapriore and Taylor find their house. "They're kind and they're young at heart ... and Mark is one of the handiest guys you'll ever meet."
"He's not your normal mechanic," added Valentine. "He's renowned for restoring VW buses."
In addition to taking photographs, teaching beginners and refresher classes in shooting and processing film, and collecting and selling cameras, Lapriore is an expert auto mechanic with an aptitude for high-end German cars and an unusual tale about how he came to be a Volkswagen whisperer.
"I have no short, easy stories," recalled Lapriore with a laugh. "I traded a piece of the Berlin Wall for a VW bus, then drove the VW from New Hampshire to San Francisco."
"I babied that VW," he said, adding that he learned so much about the cars that his reputation grew to the point that he was making house calls. Well, driveway calls, he said with a smile.
"I still have a few customers," said Lapriore, adding that working with metal, tools and machines is in his blood.
"Both of my grandfathers were machinists," he said, "and my dad was a photographer."
"I've been around cameras all my life," said Lapriore, who said he got hooked on film as a fifth-grader and still has his first camera, a 35-millimeter black Nikkormat.
"I also have a plastic Brownie," he added with a laugh. "We collect cameras."
Gencarella said he is happy to have such "great tenants."
"Mark is a very nice gentleman," said Gencarella," and he's unbelievable talented."
Not only did Lapriore expose the original tin ceiling in the shop, Gencarella said, but he found, refurbished and hung the original wooden door to the shop.
"It's beautiful," he said emphatically. "You've got to look at the door."
A few weeks ago, Lapriore was interviewed for the United Theatre's inaugural "Voices of Westerly" series, a monthly discussion held in front of a live audience, where "creative individuals who form the dynamic tapestry of our community come together," according to United Executive Director Carly Callahan.
"Mark graciously shared his origin story and his passion for film photography," said Callahan in an email. "His commitment to capturing moments through tangible and unique means mirrors our own dedication to facilitating real, in-person experiences.
"Although our collective approach may appear to be a look back in this fast-paced, virtual world," Callahan added, "we both recognize the importance of these 'analog' experiences for us as individuals and for our community."
"I'm just really thankful that Mark and his brilliant wife, Dee Dee, found us," said Garceau. "They are so kind and lovely. Whether it's serving them oat milk cortados and chit-chatting at Savoy, or buying rolls of Ilford black and white film from the glass case at Westerly Camera, I'm really glad to have new friends downtown."
