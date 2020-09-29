WESTERLY — The Washington Trust Company, along with Lawyers for Civil Rights and Tufts Health Plan have awarded 30 small businesses, specifically those that are minority-owned and women-owned in Rhode Island, with $1,000 grants. The funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) technology allowing their employees to work safely remotely, and other health and wellness-related support to help their reopening.
The grants are designed to help secure masks, cleaning supplies, provide a safe work environment or other critical measures in anticipation of small businesses reopening in Rhode Island. Business owners have expressed gratitude for the funding.
The businesses who received the grants were VIP Nails in Narragansett; Living Chi, Warwick; Almonte Interpreters and Le Parch Lounge, Cumberland; Meal Mantra, Warren; Steer, Almanazar Construction, Alex Drain Cleaning & Plumbing, Sarcastic Sweets, Rebelle Artisan Bagels, Rosa’s Child Care, Mamá Tati Home Daycare, Little Angels Home Daycare, Home Day Care Silvia, El Gran Salon, Clara’s Child Care, and Carolina’s Home Daycare, Providence; Lotus Noire Health, King’s Men Corp. and Lira Salon, East Providence; Coach Mel Moore, She Hopes She Helps, Shalom Damay Day Spa Be Moore Interpreting, Evelyn Home Day Care, Ming’s Asian Street Food, Ja Patty and Chi Kitchen, Pawtucket; Daisy Rodriguez, Johnston; and Paola’s Beauty Salon, Woonsocket.
