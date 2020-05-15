Memorial Day is traditionally a booming weekend for travel, with residents throughout the region kicking off the summer with leisure and festivities. Those same traffic jams that have become a sign of the season aren't likely to be as large in 2020, however.
According to AAA, the number of travelers hitting the road this holiday weekend is expected to see a significant drop when compared to Memorial Day weekends in previous years as a result of uncertainty and restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis. It will also be the first time in 20 years that the organization will be unable to provide a travel forecast.
“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Cyndi Zesk, vice president of travel for AAA Northeast. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”
According to AAA, anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
The lowest travel volume on Memorial Day weekend occurred in 2009, when an estimated 31 million travelers still went 50 miles or more. During that weekend, which came following a recession that impacted the U.S., an estimated 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation such as trains and cruises.
Travel restrictions and social distancing are likely to cause the 2020 figures to fall below these numbers, officials said.
The uncertainty hasn't stopped the prospect for future travel, however, and many individuals and families have already booked future trips.
AAA reports that its online bookings have been on the rise since mid-April and confidence in travel is improving. Most Americans will remain within the U.S. this year, going to mostly local and regional locations or on road trips.
The expected rebound in domestic vacations aligns with trends AAA anticipated for summer 2020 pre-COVID-19. In a March AAA Travel survey, 90% of the 173 million Americans who had summer vacations on the books planned to take a U.S.-based vacation.
“The saying goes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Americans are taking that first step toward their next journey from the comfort of their home by researching vacation opportunities and talking with travel agents,” Zesk said. “We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel.”
— Jason Vallee
