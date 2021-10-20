WESTERLY — After several weeks, work sessions and hearings, including a lengthy one this week, the Town Council has adopted an ordinance aimed at regulating the short-term rental industry.
The council voted 6-1 Monday to adopt the ordinance after a 90-minute-long hearing and after making a few last-minute changes. Work on an ordinance started several months ago when former Town Manager J. Mark Rooney asked the council to let him work with the town attorney to develop a proposed ordinance following what he said was a mounting level of complaints about short-term rentals. Interim Town Manager and Police Chief Shawn Lacey has said a provision in the ordinance, which requires registration and naming a contact person or property manager, was needed by police. Having a list will allow town officials to "hold the owners accountable if, in fact, there are any issues," Lacey said.
On Monday the council reduced the annual registration fee to $50 and adjusted language in the ordinance to allow property owners to live in the town rather than having to live in the rented property. Owners can also use the services of a property management company. The council also amended the ordinance to make it clear that short-term rentals will be permitted for residential purposes only and not for weddings or other events.
Rather than develop a body of rules and regulations pertaining strictly to short-term rental properties, the council decided to mainly rely on other ordinances, such as the one that sets noise limits, and the fire code that officials said establishes occupancy limits.
On Monday the council heard a range of comments. Some said the ordinance would punish property owners who have rented their houses for years without problems while others suggested a more restrictive approach to protect those who do not rent their property and to maintain neighborhood atmospheres.
Deborah Lamm, chairman and president of the Watch Hill Conservancy, asked the council to consider imposing a one-week minimum for short-term rentals, saying shorter stays would present competition for hotels and motels. She also asked the council to establish a minimum age for rentals and to establish occupancy limits.
"You can really feel the difference between a neighborhood that is owner-occupied or has a stable rental population versus one that has a transient population," Lamm said.
As a resident of Watch Hill, Lamm said, she was aware of the owners of one property in the village who advertise their property for use for weddings.
Thomas Northup, who rents a property he owns for short-term stays, questioned the need for the previously proposed $100 annual fee, saying residents expect services in return for taxes and asked the council to revise the ordinance to target problem properties.
"I'm already paying for that service — I'm paying for the police to respond," Northup said.
Ashaway resident Caroline Duksta, who owns a property that she and her brother offer for short-term stays in Westerly, questioned why she should have to hire a property manager when she has successfully rented her property with no problems for more than 10 years. The revenue from renting the property is needed to pay bills and "make ends meet," she said.
"The community benefits from our rental property as it brings in tourism dollars to our town," Duksta said.
One resident, Paula Ruisi, called for a referendum question on whether short-term rentals should be allowed rather than an ordinance. She noted that a luxury hotel in the town has offered short-term rentals in its offsite "villas" for several years.
Councilor Philip Overton asked those who rent their properties to think of the practice as a privilege that allows a commercial endeavor in a residential zone. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. agreed and said he was not sure the council should be persuaded by property owners who said they could not afford a $100 fee or would be unable to pay their taxes without short-term rental income.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, who voted against adoption of the ordinance, said the council's original goal was simply to develop a list to ensure police know who to speak with if problems occur. She also asked the council to amend the ordinance to permit property owners who live in nearby towns to be exempted from the town residency clause or be forced to hire a property manager. Residents of Ashaway or other nearby municipalities can respond to problems as easily as town residents, she said.
The ordinance can be modified in the future if problems arise, said Councilor Brian McCuin.
McCuin, Cooke, Overton and Councilors Sharon Ahern, Christopher Duhamel and Karen Cioffi voted in favor of adopting the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.