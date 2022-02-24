By the time the winter weather passes over the southern New England shoreline on Friday, there likely won’t be all that much snow or sleet on the ground to speak of. But that doesn’t mean the storm won’t still pack a punch.
A wet winter storm carrying a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will make its way into the region in the early morning hours, striking hardest between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and bringing slushy conditions that are likely to make for a messy morning commute, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. It isn’t going to bring the near foot of snow expected in other parts of New England, Meteorologist Kristie Smith said, but it is still likely to have an impact.
The problem with the forecast? Specifically the timing.
“The impact from this is about more than just the snow totals,” said Smith, of the National Weather Service in Taunton, Mass. “This storm is going to cause messy, slushy conditions that are often very difficult to navigate. It is going to be a difficult morning commute.”
Across the region, Public Works departments were preparing trucks and getting crews rested on Thursday afternoon, while police urged residents to avoid travel when possible on Friday morning and asked that those who must drive prepare for delays and a slower commute.
No decisions had been made to adjust local Friday school schedules as of 4 p.m. Thursday, although cancellations and delays had begun to trickle in from organizations across Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Smith said based on forecasts, the precipitation was expected to begin between 11 p.m. Thursday and midnight, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain. The precipitation is expected to remain light through the early morning hours, with precipitation picking up and remaining heavier through the second half of the morning.
Throughout the morning, the sleet and freezing rain will slowly transition to more of a steady rain, Smith said. Forecasts called for approximately 2 to 3 inches of sleet or snow over the length of the storm.
Area residents can then expect clear skies through the rest of the weekend, but those able are encouraged to consider clearing the sleet and snow early because colder temperatures are on the way.
“The concern following this storm will be the cold and the impact it might have in causing ice or freezing on the roads,” she said.
