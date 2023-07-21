WESTERLY — Born and raised in Westerly, Zac Perrin's summer memories from childhood always included watching as Smokey Bear led a parade of emergency vehicles through town. He recalls sitting street-side to wave and even being taken by his parents to visit with the fire safety mascot in person.
So when the 29-year-old Chariho High School graduate and volunteer with the Dunn's Corners Fire Department was given the chance to play a vital role in the more than 50-year-old local tradition, he jumped at the opportunity to carry the torch forward.
"I grew up watching this parade, and I had taken part as a junior member and firefighter," Perrin said. "Now I am able to spread that same excitement I had, and it's something that I am happy and proud to be a part of."
Thousands of residents from across southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut joined in a half-century tradition on Thursday evening during the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade.
The annual parade began more than 50 years ago under the direction of Karl Kenyon, current Dunn's Corners Fire Chief Keith Kenyon’s father, and then a fire volunteer and employee with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection. The concept was simpley to bring volunteers and community together in a pleasant, non-emergency setting.
With Keyon’s love of children and connections to DEM, the event quickly grew to include Smokey Bear and include mutual aid partners and other surrounding towns. After Karl Kenyon passed away, the department voted in 2010 to rename the parade in his honor.
More than two dozen emergency vehicles took part in Thursday's parade, representing communities including Stonington, Charlestown, Hopkinton, Richmond and DEM.
Keith Kenyon said the annual tradition is one that has always been popular in his family and brings back many memories. He said as a child, it was one of the ways that he was able to feel a connection that later led him to become a longtime volunteer and eventual chief in Dunn’s Corners.
"It is just a special feeling to be able to continue to be part of a tradition that was so well received when my dad and (former chief) Andrew ‘Buzz’ Haggerty were leading the department," Kenyon said. "Many of those who were first part of this are no longer here, but what they started still remains."
Despite the excitement and plenty of preparations, this year's parade was not without a hitch. The annual event got a late start after a house fire in Bradford led many of the organizers to drop everything and head out just two-hours before the program was scheduled to step off.
Some who had intended to be part of the program, including lead organizer and Deputy Chief Jeffrey Thomas, instead found themselves sidelined in order to assure proper cleanup and response at the site of the fire. Kenyon said both he and Thomas had offered to stay as command of the fire response before Thomas urged Kenyon to return to lead the event named in his father's honor.
The delay proved beneficial for some, however, as it allowed the Brideau family to have a one-on-one conversation with Smokey Bear inside the Dunn's Corners Fire Department on Langworthy Road.
Craig and Holly Brideau, who attended with their children, 3-year-old Everett and 1-year-old Owen, were able to let Everett shake hands and even sit on Smokey's lap as he kneeled to interact with the child.
"This is just so cute and so community-friendly," Holly Brideau said with a smile. "It is a fun experience for these kids, to be able to meet Smokey and visit in the station to see how everything works."
The late start made for a longer event, but Smokey still made his way into the last stop in Watch Hill by the time set over the hoizon, providing a picturesque scene for the final stop of the trip.
Kenyon said his dad wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
"Things don't always go completely according to plan, but we beat the sunlight and everyone seemed to have a great experience," he said. "That's what it's all about."
