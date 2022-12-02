The Champlin Foundation has distributed capitol grants to the following local organizations: in Westerly, the Ocean Community United Theatre received $47,327 for a balcony lift for ADA accessibility; and Renaissance City Theatre, which operates the Granite Theatre, $34,700 for roof repair and intercom system; in Hopkinton, Ashaway Free Library, $8,002, security cameras and display furnishings; and Wood River Health Services, $300,000, addition to Hope Valley facility; and in Richmond, Clark Memorial Library, $9,837, interior painting and resealing of two parking lots.
The first round of applications for 2023 grants will open on Dec. 15, and close on Jan. 15. The second cycle will begin June 1, and close on July 1. For more information visit ChamplinFoundation.org.
