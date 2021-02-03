SOUTH KINGSTOWN — At the second regional vaccine clinic Wednesday, 320 people over 75 years of age from eight southern Rhode Island municipalities received COVID-19 vaccinations at South Road Elementary School in Wakefield.
The event was organized and administered by the Regional Medication Emergency Distribution System Point of Dispensing, or MEDSPOD, a team comprising local emergency management agencies, emergency medical services, police departments and volunteers from the eight towns.
Participating municipalities are Westerly, Hopkinton, Richmond, Charlestown, South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Narragansett and Jamestown.
The first regional MEDSPOD vaccination clinic took place on Sunday. Jamestown Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Ed Mello, (Westerly’s Chief of Police from 2004 to 2011) served as Public Information Officer at Wednesday’s clinic.
“In total, we were given about 640 vaccines that were prorated based on population and assigned to our respective communities,” he said. “For example, out of that 640, I only had 30 allowed for Jamestown residents.”
The regional MEDSPOD, Mello said, has operated very well.
“The getting the vaccine into people, we have it down to a science,” he said. “ It’s a plan that’s been in place with all of those communities cooperating for 15 years, and it’s been used on a number of occasions including H1N1 [flu] sometimes, it’s a seasonal flu clinic, those types of things. So this plan has been executed and modified over the years by all of those communities, so this process is very well-organized. We don’t have lines like you see in other communities throughout the country.”
The problem, Mello noted, is not administering the vaccine, it’s getting the vaccine itself.
“We have a very limited number of vaccines available to us for this particular population at this time,” he said. “If that vaccination allotment increases, this group has the ability, has the foundation, to manage that just fine, and we’ll be able to vaccinate more people as the vaccines become available. We just need more vaccines at this point.”
Mello stressed that the vaccines are available by appointment only.
“It is very important to realize that these clinics, as they operate now, are by appointment only, so it is not ‘show up,’ it is not ‘walk-in,’ it is not ‘first come first serve,’” he said.
Westerly and Jamestown will vaccinate their own residents from now on, and the other towns will remain with the regional clinic at South Road School.
