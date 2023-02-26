WESTERLY — A group of spirited seniors at Westerly High School is bringing the Bulldog 5K fundraiser back for a second year.
The race returns on April 1 – and students Kaya West and Dina Arnold say they’re not pulling anyone’s leg. Head over to the high school’s track at 9 a.m. on that date and see for yourself. Better yet, sign up and join the fun, they said.
Runners and walkers will start at the track and travel a route around the high school and surrounding neighborhood.
“It’s a healthy way to kick off the spring and a good way for the community to join together,” Arnold said.
Events like the Bulldog 5K are a welcome return to more familiar gatherings for the school community.
The kids in the class of 2023 were freshmen when the Covid pandemic first took hold. The students, like their classmates, have had a challenging few years, both in the classroom and beyond.
The previous few classes had to get creative to raise funds, since many of the usual avenues were unavailable because of restrictions on public gatherings, especially in 2020 and 2021.
The fundraisers typically help pay for senior-year activities that give graduates a lifetime’s worth of fun memories of their final year at Westerly High School.
“At the time, our sophomore year when Covid hit pretty bad, we were supposed to have a school dance for our class and we lost out on that,” Arnold said. “That’s some money we’re trying to make up for with this.”
Last year, the seniors of the class of 2022 got the go-ahead to hold a 5K outside of the high school.
“We’re taking on the tradition that the last senior class came up with to raise money for our class,” West said.
Both girls are class officers, part of a six-student board that plans fundraiser activities throughout the year. Both are also on the student council, which plans events for the entire student body throughout the year, like Spirit Day.
“This is our final fundraiser to save up for the senior banquet, senior prom,” West said. Last September, the class held a successful golf tournament at Winnapaug Country Club.
The seniors also paired up with B&B Dockside for a special fundraiser night.
“We also have sold masks, held a spike-ball tournament, sold doughnuts in the morning at school,” West said. Ideas come from all the students who are part of the class office.
Last year’s senior class raised about $4,000 with the first Bulldog 5K, proving it was a good idea.
“It was really successful last year, so we knew it would be something we might want to do again,” West said.
She also has a personal interest in doing a 5K.
“I’m really into track so was taking the lead on this,” West said – perhaps with some modesty. Just a couple of weekends ago, she placed among the top five girls in the state in 600-meter run at the Rhode Island Indoor Track and Field State Championships.
“I’ve run since sixth grade,” West said. One of last year’s organizers also was on the boys’ track team.
“It’s easier for us to put on a race, because we know what goes into it,” West said.
In addition to a runner’s bib with their own number, anyone taking part in the 5K will have the chance to buy their own Bulldog 5K t-shirt, the girls said.
Although participants will be timed, they can choose to run or walk.
“It’s not super competitive,” West said. The top three finishers will receive prizes.
Right now, the class officers, including Arnold and West, are trying to get the word out about the 5K, hoping for a big turnout.
“We’re going through social media and posted on the class Instagram account,” Arnold said.
The seniors also said they’re hoping that future classes will take up the torch and continue the event.
“We’re all pretty close,” West said about the student body. “I think they’ll realize that if it’s been successful for a couple of years that they’ll want to keep doing it.”
