WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Tuesday: tomato soup, Swedish meatballs, roasted potatoes, dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, OR spinach salad
Wednesday: Greek tomato salad, sloppy joe, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, fruit, OR turkey on wheat
Thursday: chicken soup, stuffed meatloaf, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, pudding, OR tossed turkey salad
Friday: clam chowder (red), pub burger with cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, whole wheat roll, fruit, OR sausage sandwich
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m.
Activities:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: PNC coffee hour, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday: writing class, 10 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Easy yoga, 9:45 a.m.; PNC coffee hour, 10 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Current Events is a weekly discussion, facilitated by Bill Isabella, with no subject is off the table. Attendees are encouraged to communicate thoughts on discussion topics from local, state, national and international. Jeff Coons will lead a 30-minute in-depth discussion on the U.S. Constitution each week. The group will meet on Thursdays at from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Make-over Monday: Vanessa Aldrich, a cosmetologist and hairdresser, will be giving free make overs on Monday, Sept. 26. Services include haircuts, hair and beard trims, hair styling, and manicures with nail polish or none. For more information or to book an appointment, call 401-364-9955 or stop by the office.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: tomato soup, Swedish meatballs, roasted potatoes, dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, OR spinach salad
Wednesday: Greek tomato salad, sloppy joe, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, fruit, OR turkey on wheat
Thursday: chicken soup, stuffed meatloaf, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, pudding, OR tossed turkey salad
Friday: clam chowder (red), pub burger with cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, whole wheat roll, fruit, OR sausage sandwich
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; Healthy Eating, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.