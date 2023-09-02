WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Greek cucumber salad, beef with honey teriyaki glaze, roasted sweet & white potatoes, green beans, fruit, sliced multigrain bread, OR seafood salad sandwich
Wednesday: roasted chickpea salad, chicken parm, rice pilaf with mushrooms, wax beans, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie, OR turkey & Swiss sandwich
Thursday: minestrone soup, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potato, baby carrots, roll, fruit, OR chicken salad plate
Friday: chicken & rice soup, stuffed manicotti with meat sauce, cauliflower with roasted carrots, garlic bread, pudding, roll, OR ham & cheese on rye
Tuesday: escarole, bean, & sausage soup, tossed salad, stuffed shell with meatball, garlic bread, fruit, OR spinach salad with chicken
Wednesday: minestrone soup, sweet & sour pork, vegetable fried rice, garlic green beans, cookie, OR ham salad on rye
Thursday: barley soup, pot roast, mashed potato, baby carrots, fruit, OR tuna salad plate
Friday: tossed salad, roasted chicken thighs, rice pilaf, corn with tomatoes, cake, roll, OR roast beef sandwich
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; art class, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjong, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Friday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; ping pong, 10:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
Foot clinic by the Visiting Nurses Association is available; call 860-599-3285, ext. 102.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals on Wheels delivery is available Monday through Friday. Call 860-599-3285, ext. 105, to register.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m. Lunches are free.
Activities:
Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Bingo, 11 a.m.; Tai Chi, noon; Grief support group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Life Stories writing group, 11 a.m.; Needle felting class, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle yoga, 9:45 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 103, to enroll in classes, support group or lunches, or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Veterans Group, 10 a.m.; Chess Club, 10 a.m.; Rummikub, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels is delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.
Wednesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The center's nurse will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
Call the Recreation Department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
