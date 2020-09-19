WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Phone: 401-596-2404.
Staff members will be available Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
Meal service for seniors 60 and older: Call Edie at 401-596-7216 by Thursday to order a “grab and go” lunch, to be picked up at the center by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. A $3 donation is requested.
The schedule for activities will change as group leaders decide to begin their activities.
Sunday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Monday: Line dancing, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair caning, 9 a.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: quilters, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Pitch, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Transportation: Westerly seniors may call 401-596-7216 for transportation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to a grocery store or the bank. The ride must be requested the day before so that a schedule can be set for the bus driver. To make appointments for medical appointments, call 855-330-9131 at least 48 hours in advance.
Social Services: The center’s community information specialist, Nichole, is available to address many concerns and is making appointments on a limited basis. Call the center office at 401-596-2404 to leave a message and she will call you back.
Postal Services: Because the center is a postal unit, it is still selling stamps and accepting mail, which will be picked up in the morning and afternoon. It does not have the ability to process packages.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pawcatuck Senior Center is closed. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter. org, Facebook or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 15, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Most programs have been suspended, however, the following have resumed:
Wednesday: social hour, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Thursday: knitting group, 1:15 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
The center is offering boxed lunches for pick-up, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 401-364-6998.
Frozen meals can be ordered by Charlestown seniors who need them. Delivery of frozen meals is available or they can be picked up curbside. Call the center to order frozen meals at 401-364-6998.
Virtual Fitness and Wellness Programs are available. Visit charlestownri.org for more information and schedules.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center is closed.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
Hopkinton Senior Center is closed.
