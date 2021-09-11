WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: Shepherd’s pie w/ ground beef, carrots, corn & peas, mashed potatoes, dessert, wheat roll
Tuesday: Escarole & bean soup, tossed Greek salad, bakes mac & cheese, wheat roll, dessert
Wednesday: Tomato & cucumber salad, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, dessert
Thursday: Mushroom barley soup, barbecue pulled pork sandwich roll, tomato with feta cheese, dessert
Friday: Clam chowder, baked fish Provencal, rice pilaf, broccoli florets, dessert
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: Seafood salad on wheat
Tuesday: Turkey & Swiss on rye
Wednesday: Ham salad on wheat roll
Thursday: BBQ chicken sandwich on wheat roll
Friday: tuna on wheat roll
Activities have returned as follows:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; VFW, 11 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Coin Club, 7 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Board Meeting, 1:15 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; painting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.; tai chi, 1:30 p.m.
First time attendance at tai chi class requires bring proof of vaccination and membership, and masks will be mandatory.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The center is looking for volunteers for the Front Desk, Food Pantry and Daily Living and Keeping Babies Warm and Well services.
TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext.108, to schedule a ride.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schedule:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Painting class, 10:15 a.m.; Lunch, country style chicken, 11:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Habits Nutrition class, 9 a.m.; Arts & Crafts, 11 a.m.; Swedish meatballs, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Lunch, barbecue pulled pork, 11:30 a.m.; caregivers support group, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Wilcox Walkers, 8:30 a.m. at park entrance; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.; writing group, 10:15 a.m.; book club, 1 p.m.
There is a $3 donation requested for lunches. Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 108, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu
Monday: Shepherd’s pie w/ ground beef, carrots, corn & peas, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, wheat roll
Tuesday: Escarole & bean soup, tossed Greek salad, bakes mac & cheese, wheat roll, cake
Wednesday: Tomato & cucumber salad, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, Lorna Doone cookie
Thursday: Mushroom barley soup, barbecue pulled pork sandwich roll, tomato with feta cheese, fresh fruit
Friday: Clam chowder, baked fish Provencal, rice pilaf, broccoli florets, Jell-O
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai chi, 9:45 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting with peers, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge class, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10:15 a.m.; scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; open painting, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 10 a.m., Art Class; 6 p.m., Bingo
Wednesday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mah Jong
Friday: 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 11 a.m. Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
Karen Johnson, the center’s Medicare advisor, will not be at the center in person, however, appointments can be made by calling her at 401-575-0752.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.