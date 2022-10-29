WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: vegetable soup, Salisbury steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, baby carrots, roll, cake OR BLT on wheat bread
Tuesday: cream of broccoli soup, breaded chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, fruit, whole wheat roll OR ham and cheese sandwich
Wednesday: chicken noodle soup, Swedish meatballs, brown rice pilaf, cream corn, wheat roll, pudding OR chef salad
Thursday: mushroom barley soup, pork roast with gravy, roasted potatoes, sautéed carrots and broccoli, sliced multi grain bread, sliced fruit OR turkey and Swiss on rye
Friday: tossed salad, fish stew, potato chips, whole wheat roll, fruit OR seafood salad on wheat bread
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; cribbage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
The Mystic Geriatrics Institute will offer a free Family Caregiver Program at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. The program will address issues including medical issues, home modification, activities of daily living, nutrition, loneliness/isolation/caregiver care, transitions and legal and financial matters. Registration is required. To register, email, executivedirector@thepnc.org or call 860-599- 3285, ext. 101.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Lunches are free or $3 donation for persons 62 and older.
Menu:
Monday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, squash mix with carrots and string beans, fresh orange
Tuesday: pork taco bowl, roasted garlic rice, mixed vegetables medley, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, herb roasted potatoes, corn with peppers and onions, tropical fruit cup
Thursday: crispy cod, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, diced peaches
Friday: stuffed chicken cordon bleu, buttermilk mashed potatoes, zucchini and yellow squash, sweet treat, apple juice, Add-on: corn chowder soup
All meals are served with 1% milk and whole grain bread
Activities: Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Balance & Beyond, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee House, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 11:30 a.m.; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Boot Camp Fitness, 9 a.m.; writing class, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Veterans coffee hour, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Coffee Hour, 10 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Medicare Open Enrollment: Universal Healthcare Wealth Management will be at the center to discuss, one on one, Medicare options on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Call the center to register for one of the sessions.
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; beginner's bridge class, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; Walking aerobics, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
