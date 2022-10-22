WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: lentil and bean soup, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, cookie, OR meatball sandwich
Tuesday: mixed fruit cup, tossed salad, beef stew, roll, pudding, OR turkey sandwich
Wednesday: tomato soup, chicken cacciatore, roasted potatoes, roll, cake, OR spinach salad
Thursday: chicken soup, pork roast with gravy, green beans, boiled potatoes, multi grain bread, fruit, OR chicken salad sandwich
Friday: navy bean soup, ground beef taco, lettuce and tomato, rice, sour cream, pineapple, OR tuna salad plate
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; cribbage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Visiting nurse, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 p.m.; Auto Club, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; Aetna, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Lunches are free or $3 donation for persons 62 and older.
Menu:
Monday: cheese manicotti with marinara, green beans, carrot coins, sweet treat, grape juice
Tuesday: country fried beef steak, buttermilk mashed potatoes, zucchini and yellow squash, fresh fruit
Wednesday: stuffed chicken Kiev, lemon parmesan pasta, mixed vegetables medley, mixed fruit cup
Thursday: pork sausage and gravy, tater tots, broccoli, diced pears
Friday: stuffed cod with shellfish, roasted garlic rice, green and waxed beans, applesauce cup
All meals are served with 1% milk and whole grain bread
Activities: Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Balance & Beyond, 9 a.m.; Wii bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Coffee House, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Boot Camp Fitness, 9 a.m.; writing class, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Veterans coffee hour, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; painting with Helen, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Pawcatuck Lions Club breakfast, 9 a.m.; Gentle yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Coffee House, 10 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Monday: lentil and bean soup, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, cookie, OR meatball sandwich
Tuesday: mixed fruit cup, tossed salad, beef stew, roll, pudding, OR turkey sandwich
Wednesday: tomato soup, chicken cacciatore, roasted potatoes, roll, cake, OR spinach salad
Thursday: chicken soup, pork roast with gravy, green beans, boiled potatoes, multi grain bread, fruit, OR chicken salad sandwich
Friday: navy bean soup, ground beef taco, lettuce and tomato, rice, sour cream, pineapple, OR tuna salad plate
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; beginner's bridge class, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; Walking aerobics, 9 a.m.; Helen Roy paint class, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
