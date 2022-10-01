WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: cream of broccoli soup, orange chicken, steamed rice, vegetable medley, fruit and roll, OR, ham & cheese sandwich
Tuesday: tossed garden salad, meatball & pepper sandwich, pasta salad with roll, chocolate chip, OR, chef salad
Wednesday: chicken noodle soup, baked ziti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, yellow cake, OR, spinach salad
Thursday: mushroom barley soup, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, cream corn, sliced bread and fruit, OR, egg salad sandwich
Friday: kale & bean soup, tossed salad, sausage sandwich, potato chips, roll and fruit, OR, seafood salad plate
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Lunches are free or $3 donation for persons 62 and older.
Menu:
Monday: chicken cordon bleu, buttermilk mashed potatoes, zucchini and yellow squash, diced pears
Tuesday: pork taco bowl, roasted garlic rice, mixed vegetables medley, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday: stuffed shells with marinara, lima beans, diced carrots, fresh orange
Thursday: crispy cod, macaroni & cheese, broccoli, mixed fruit cup
Friday: braised beef tips, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, birthday treat, orange juice
All meals are served with 1% milk and whole grain bread
Activities: Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Balance & Beyond, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling & Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: PNC coffee hour, 10 a.m.; Coffee House, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Boot Camp Fitness, 9 a.m.; writing class, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; painting with Helen, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Gentle yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Coffee House, 10 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Book Club Beginnings will begin meeting every third Tuesday of the month. The first meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Universal Healthcare Wealth Management will hold a seminar exploring Medicare options and which is right for them. Medicare open enrollment begins in January. Call the center by Monday, Oct. 17, to register for the seminar.
Stacia Huyler, a licensed Medicare advisor, will be at the center to discuss the benefits of Medicare, how to enroll, and the advantages of already being enrolled for first time enrollees on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. Register by Thursday, Oct. 20, by calling the center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; walking aerobics, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
