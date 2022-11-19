WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Chicken soup, pub burger with cheese, whole wheat roll, roasted potatoes, corn salad, cookie OR ham and cheese sandwich
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, lasagna roll up with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit OR Cobb salad
Wednesday: Mixed fruit cup, scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon and sausage, whole grain muffin OR bagel egg sandwich
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Activities:
Project Outreach of Westerly, sponsored by the VFW and DAV, will offer assistance on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m. A representative will be available to help with VA disability claims and health benefits
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; cribbage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; Visiting nurse, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Project Outreach, 10:30 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 to 3 p.m.; Auto Club, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Blue Cross, 10:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Lunches are free or $3 donation for persons 62 and older.
Menu:
Monday: Chicken Fajita with cheddar cheese, Spanish rice, mixed vegetable medley, sweet treat, orange juice
Tuesday: Cod with herbs and tomatoes, garlic roasted potatoes, broccoli, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, home fries, squash mix with carrots and string beans, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving
All meals are served with 1% milk and whole grain bread
Activities
Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Balance & Beyond, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee House, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 11:30 a.m.; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Boot Camp Fitness, 9 a.m.; writing class, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; beginner's bridge class, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; Walking aerobics, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, a free health and wellness check will be offered by nurses from South County Home Health. Appointments are not required for blood pressure checks and other various health screenings. Complimentary coffee & tea will be served. Lunch will be offered for $5. Reservations for lunch should be made by noon on the Wednesday prior by calling 401-377-7795.
Call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
