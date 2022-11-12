WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: escarole & bean soup, chicken parm, waxed beans, whole grain pasta salad, sliced bread, fruit; OR spinach salad
Tuesday: minestrone soup, meatball sandwich, Italian potato salad, 3 bean salad, whole wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie; OR chef salad
Wednesday: tomato & cucumber salad, hot dog with whole wheat roll, baked beans, potato salad, fruit; OR seafood salad sandwich
Thursday: Italian wedding soup, turkey with gravy, stuffing, butternut squash, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, apple or pumpkin pie; OR roasted turkey on roll
Friday: Tuscan white beans over bread, tossed salad, American chop suey with whole grain pasta, zucchini & carrots, fruit; OR meatball sandwich
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; cribbage, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Blue Cross, 10:30 a.m.; Book Club, 1 p.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Blue Cross, 10:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; Aetna, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; Blue Cross, 2 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; Coin Club, 7 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Friday Quilters, 5 p.m.
Saturday: Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will sell handmade items including knitted and sewn items, resin art, driftwood trees, jewelry and crafts. Breakfast and lunch foods will be available for purchase.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Lunches are free or $3 donation for persons 62 and older.
Menu:
Monday: stuffed shells with marinara, lima beans, carrot coins, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: braised beef tips, egg noodles, zucchini and yellow squash, mixed fruit cup
Wednesday: roasted turkey with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie, grape juice
Thursday: western omelet, sweet potato, tater tots, peas and pearl onions, diced pears
Friday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, squash mix with carrots and string beans, fresh orange; add on: broccoli, potato, and cheddar soup
All meals are served with 1% milk and whole grain bread
Activities: Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Balance & Beyond, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee House, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 11:30 a.m.; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Boot Camp Fitness, 9 a.m.; writing class, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Veterans coffee hour, 9 a.m.; line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle yoga, 9:45; coffee hour, 10 a.m.; book club with M&N Library, 1 p.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Medicare Open Enrollment: Universal Healthcare Wealth Management will be at the center to discuss, one on one, Medicare options on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Call the center to register for one of the sessions.
A Veterans Support Group, led by Dr. Rob Harrison, will focus on the wellbeing of veterans with support, education and advocacy. It will be held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. beginning Nov. 15.
A Craft Corner will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. to make Thanksgiving table decorations including napkin holders, name place, holders, and more. Register by Friday, Nov. 18, by calling the center.
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; beginner's bridge class, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Veterans Support Group, 10 a.m.; Book Club, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; Walking aerobics, 9 a.m.; Medicare open enrollment, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 3 p.m., the Richmond Senior Center will hold an Open House to honor all veterans. There will be flag display of all services of the armed forces, a picture display of Veterans, past and present, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will have an information booth. Refreshments will be served. The event is free.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: Closed for Veterans Day
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
