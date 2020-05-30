WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 401-596-2404.
The senior center is closed for regular activities and programs, but is continuing to offer the following services during the coronavirus pandemic:
Staff members will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.at 401-596-2404 to answer the phone. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
The AARP tax aides will resume assistance on Wednesday, June 3 and Friday, June 5. The process will be done on a drop-off basis. Seniors will receive a call when taxes are ready to be picked up. The yellow intake form, which may be picked up ahead of time, must be filled out. Taxes will not be done on the same day as they are dropped off as they need to sit for at least a day. Seniors will need a copy of their Social Security card and picture I.D. (such as license; copies can be made at the senior center. Also needed is a copy of last year’s tax return and copies of all income reporting forms. If itemizing deductions, all forms for these deductions must be included. The tax aides cannot do difficult returns such as those that report rental properties. It is advisable to place all materials in a sealed envelope so that everything stays together.
Seniors may stop by the center office to pick up a copy of the intake form and the list of what to include with their tax materials. There are forms for those who think they qualify for the RI housing credit, but Rhode Island taxes do need to be filed.
The filing date for federal and Rhode Island state taxes has been extended to July 15.
Friday, July 17: RIPTA photo I.D. clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The forms for seniors and handicapped individuals are available in the center office.
Meal service for seniors 60 and older: Call Edie at 401-596-2404 by Thursday to order a “grab and go” lunch, to be picked up at the center. Meals can be delivered to Westerly residents on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. A $3 donation is requested. Meals for the week are:
Monday: Meatball sandwich, potato salad, chips, fruit, juice or milk
Tuesday: Stuffed shells with sauce, tossed salad, roll, fruit, juice or milk
Wednesday: Bagel with egg, ham, & cheese, fruit, juice or milk
Thursday: Oven roasted turkey, pasta salad, chips, fruit, juice or milk
Friday: Lasagna, tossed salad, roll fruit, juice or milk
Friday Meals: The senior center is participating in the University of Rhode Island Friday meal program. Meals are delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or may be picked up at the center. To sign up visit westerlyri.gov/meal or call the center at 401-596-2404 and leave your name, address and telephone number by noon on Thursday. The program will be operating on Fridays for the next few Fridays.
Meals-On-Wheels: The senior center does not operate Meals-On-Wheels, but meals go through the senior center. To register for Meals-On-Wheels call 401-351-6700.
Transportation: Westerly seniors may call Edie at 401-596-7216 for transportation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to a grocery store or the bank. The ride must be requested the day before so that a schedule can be set for the bus driver. The service is free to Westerly seniors.
Social Services: The center’s community information specialist, Nichole, is available to address many concerns. Call the center office at 401-596-2404 to leave a message and she will call you back. Nichole has been calling center members for wellness checks and asking if they have special needs. These are legitimate calls.
Postal Services: Because the center is a postal unit, it is still selling stamps and accepting mail, which will be picked up in the morning and afternoon. It does not have the ability to process packages.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pawcatuck Senior Center is closed. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter. org, Facebook or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 15, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All programs at the Charlestown Senior Community Center have been canceled until further notice. Staff will remain onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
The center is offering boxed lunches for pick-up, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 401-364-6998.
Frozen meals are available for preorder for Charlestown seniors who need them. Delivery of frozen meals is available or they can be picked up curbside. Call the center to preorder frozen meals at 401-364-6998.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center is closed.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
Hopkinton Senior Center is closed.
