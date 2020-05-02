WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 401-596-2404.
The senior center is closed for regular activities and programs, but is continuing to offer the following services during the coronavirus pandemic:
Staff members will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.at 401-596-2404 to answer the phone. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
Two events have been rescheduled. The RIPTA photo I.D. clinic has been moved to Friday, July 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The forms for seniors and handicapped individuals are available in the center office. The Bea Smith’s truckload sale has been moved to Thursday, July 30.
Meal service for seniors 60 and older: Call Edie at 401-596-2404 by Thursday to order a “grab and go” lunch, to be picked up at the center. Meals can be delivered to Westerly residents on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. A $3 donation is requested. The meal consists of a sandwich, chips, a vegetable, fruit, and orange juice and varies by what is provided by the caterer. Donna, the kitchen supervisor, adds a soup or salad and an occasional treat to improve meals.
Friday Meals: The senior center is participating in the University of Rhode Island Friday meal program. Meals are delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or may be picked up at the center. To sign up visit westerlyri.gov/meal or call the center at 401-596-2404 and leave your name, address and telephone number by noon on Thursday. The program will be operating on Fridays for the next few Fridays.
Meals-On-Wheels: The senior center does not operate Meals-On-Wheels, but meals go through the senior center. To register for Meals-On-Wheels call 401-351-6700.
Transportation: Westerly seniors may call Edie at 401-596-7216 for transportation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to a grocery store or the bank. The ride must be requested the day before so that a schedule can be set for the bus driver. The service is free to Westerly seniors.
Social Services: The center’s community information specialist, Nichole, is available to address many concerns. Call the center office at 401-596-2404 to leave a message and she will call you back. Nichole has been calling center members for wellness checks and asking if they have special needs. These are legitimate calls.
Postal Services: Because the center is a postal unit, it is still selling stamps and accepting mail, which will be picked up in the morning and afternoon. It does not have the ability to process packages.
AA Meetings: The morning AA groups continue to meet at 7:30 a.m. daily with social distancing.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pawcatuck Senior Center is closed. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter. org, Facebook or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 15, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All programs at the Charlestown Senior Community Center have been canceled until further notice. Staff will remain onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
The center is offering boxed lunches for pick-up, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 401-364-6998.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center is closed.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
Hopkinton Senior Center is closed.
