WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: cream of broccoli soup, chicken cacciatore, roasted potato, whole wheat roll, coffee cake, OR pasta salad with chicken
Wednesday: cream of chicken soup, tossed salad, stuffed manicotti with meat sauce, garlic bread, fruit, OR hot dog with roll
Thursday: vegetable soup, honey baked chicken thigh, sweet potato, peas and carrots, snowflake roll, fruit, OR chef salad
Friday: chopped salad, sausage and pepper sandwich, pasta salad, whole wheat roll, cake, OR chicken sandwich
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Auto Club, 6 p.m.; Italian lessons, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; art class, 9 a.m. to noon; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjong, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Friday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Foot clinic by the Visiting Nurses Association is available; call 860-599-3285, ext. 102.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals on Wheels delivery is available Monday through Friday. Call 860-599-3285, ext. 105, to register.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m. Lunches are free.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: Soup and salad, fruit, coffee and dessert
Activities:
Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Bingo, 11 a.m.; Tai Chi, noon; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Life Stories writing group, 11 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; painting class, 11:30 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle Yoga, 10:45
The Speaker Series this week on Thursday, June 1, at noon, will be Understanding Elder Abuse with Don Drake. A free light lunch will be served.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 103, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Chess, 10 a.m.; Rummikub, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
The painting class, led by artist Burl Dawson, will exhibit the pieces they have been working on Monday, May 22, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels is delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
Call the Recreation Department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
