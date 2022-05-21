WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: vegetable soup, breaded chicken with gravy, sweet potatoes, wax beans, multi grain roll, pudding
Tuesday: lentil soup, eggplant Bolognese, rice pilaf, roasted carrots and zucchini, fruit
Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, chicken cacciatore, smashed potatoes, garlic bread, fruit
Thursday: minestrone soup, pot roast with gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, oatmeal cookie
Friday: black bean and couscous salad, French onion baked chicken, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, pudding
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: egg salad on multi grain roll
Tuesday: turkey on multi grain
Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll
Thursday: corned beef on rye bread
Friday: seafood salad on multi grain
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge.
Activities:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous. 9 a.m.; painting, 10:15 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: yoga, 9 a.m.; writing class with Harriet Grayson, 11 a.m.; Caregiver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; craft group, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch & Strengthen, 9 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Beginner’s Digital and Smartphone Photography Classes with Steve McGrath will begin Monday, June 6, and run for the next three Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost for four sessions is $20. Register by Thursday, June 2, by calling the center at 364-9955.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: vegetable soup, breaded chicken with gravy, sweet potatoes, wax beans, multi grain roll, pudding
Tuesday: lentil soup, eggplant Bolognese, rice pilaf, roasted carrots and zucchini, fruit
Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, chicken cacciatore, smashed potatoes, garlic bread, fruit
Thursday: minestrone soup, pot roast with gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, oatmeal cookie
Friday: black bean and couscous salad, French onion baked chicken, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, pudding
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: egg salad on multi grain roll
Tuesday: turkey on multi grain
Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll
Thursday: corned beef on rye bread
Friday: seafood salad on multi grain
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Beginner’s Bridge, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; Senior Commission, 11 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba; 10:30 a.m., quilting
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
