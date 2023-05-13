WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
Dine-in meal service is available for lunch. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order. A $3 donation is requested.
Lunch menu:
Monday: cottage cheese with fruit, sloppy joe, pasta salad, three bean salad, roll, chocolate chip cookie, OR grilled veggie salad with chicken
Tuesday: escarole bean & sausage soup, honey glazed chicken breast, rice pilaf, Italian mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, roll, OR tuna salad plate
Wednesday: vegetable soup, meatball stroganoff, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, whole wheat roll, cookie, OR turkey and Swiss on whole wheat
Thursday: roasted chickpea salad, meatloaf with gravy, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, roll, fruit, OR spinach salad with chicken
Friday: chicken & rice soup, balsamic glazed pork, tender loin, roasted broccoli & carrots, rice pilaf, roll, fruit salad, OR roast beef on a whole wheat roll
Activities:
Springfest will be held on Saturday featuring a breakfast with eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, cornbread, juice and coffee, from 8 to 10 a.m.; tickets are $8, $5 for ages 12 and under. There will also be a penny social from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and donations accepted for a Bakeless Bake Sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.; Benefit Bingo for Stonington Ambulance, 5 p.m.
Tuesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m. to noon; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Shuffle Board Banquet, 5 p.m.; Italian lessons, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ningret Quilters, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodcarving, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; art class, 9 a.m. to noon; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjong, 1 p.m.; Book Club, 1 p.m.; Board Meeting, 1:15 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; Blue Cross/Blue Shield, 2 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.; Coin Club, 7 p.m.
Friday: billiards, 8:30 a.m.; quilters, 9 a.m. yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Foot clinic by the Visiting Nurses Association is available; call 860-599-3285, ext. 102.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals on Wheels delivery is available Monday through Friday. Call 860-599-3285, ext. 105, to register.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m. Lunches are free.
Monday: Variety of salads, fruit, coffee and dessert
Tuesday: Breakfast for lunch
Activities:
Classes are $25 per quarter.
Monday: Bingo, 11 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Bingo, 11 a.m.; Tai Chi, noon; Grief Support Group, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Life Stories writing group, 11 a.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.; painting class, 11:30 a.m.; Care Giver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Friday: Gentle Yoga, 10:45
The Speaker Series this week on Thursday, May 18, at noon, will be Learn to Decoupage with Margaret Worobey; lunch will feature soup and salad.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 103, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Lunch menu:
Monday: cottage cheese with fruit, sloppy joe, pasta salad, three bean salad, roll, chocolate chip cookie, OR grilled veggie salad with chicken
Tuesday: escarole bean & sausage soup, honey glazed chicken breast, rice pilaf, Italian mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, roll, OR tuna salad plate
Wednesday: vegetable soup, meatball stroganoff, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, whole wheat roll, cookie, OR turkey and Swiss on whole wheat
Thursday: roasted chickpea salad, meatloaf with gravy, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, roll, fruit, OR spinach salad with chicken
Friday: chicken & rice soup, balsamic glazed pork, tender loin, roasted broccoli & carrots, rice pilaf, roll, fruit salad, OR roast beef on a whole wheat roll
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Chi Balance, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Beginner's Bridge class, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; painting class, 1:30 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Veterans Coffee Hour, 10 a.m.; Chess, 10 a.m.; Rummikub, 1 p.m.; Book Club, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Current Events, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1 p.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m.; virtual body balance, 9 a.m.; pitch, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels is delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Monday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: coffee, 9 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Fit, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
Call the Recreation Department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.