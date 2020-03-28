Senior Docket
WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 401-596-2404.
Westerly Senior Center is closed for all activities except for lunch service and social services this week. Staff will remain onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
Lunches will be served as take out only. For takeout lunch, call Edie at 401-596-7216.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pawcatuck Senior Center is closed. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter. org, Facebook or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 15, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All programs at the Charlestown Senior Community Center have been canceled until further notice. Staff will remain onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
The center is offering boxed lunches for pick-up, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 401-364-6998.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@ richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center is closed.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
Hopkinton Senior Center is closed.
