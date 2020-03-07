WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 401-596-2404. For mealsite reservations, call Edie at 401-596-7216 in advance.
Needed are wheel chairs with foot rests, transport wheelchairs, shower benches, shower chairs, transfer benches, three or four prong canes, walkers with wheels and “strollers” in good, used condition to lend to area seniors.
EVENTS
Sunday: Bingo 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)
Monday: Woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; pinochle, 9 a.m.; Westerly Hospital arthritis exercise, 10:45 a.m.; Parkinson’s exercise, 1 p.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 3:15 pm.; cribbage, 6 p.m.; square dance lessons, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 10 & 11 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1:10 p.m.; Italian Class, 5 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; Memory Cafe, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Woodshop, 8:30; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting class, 9 a.m.; Westerly Hospital exercise class, 10:45 a.m.; canasta, 1 p.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; tai chi, 1 & 2 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Friday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Warwick Mall, 9 a.m.; AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; pinochle, 1:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 15: Knights of Columbus breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m.
MEAL MENU
For reservations, call Edie at 401-596-7216. Recommended donation is $3. Reservations should be made on Thursdays for the next week. Menu is subject to change by the caterer.
Monday: Lentil soup, bacon cheeseburger, three bean salad, chips, dessert, egg salad on wheat bread.
Tuesday: Vegetable noodle soup, breaded chicken w/gravy, dessert, mix vegetables, pudding, pastrami Rueben.
Wednesday: Fruit salad, scrambled eggs, home fries, baked ham, French toast with syrup.
Thursday: Kale & bean soup, beef cacciatore, wild rice, roasted zucchini, dessert, chicken salad on wheat bread.
Friday: N.E. clam chowder, crab cakes, coleslaw, green beans, dessert, cheeseburger w/lettuce & tomato on wheat roll.
TRIPS
March 12: Boston Flower Show
Flyers for all trips are available in the tan box at the end of the counter at the front office and are displayed on the bulletin board outside the front office.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center contact Susan at susan@thepnc.org or stop by the center.
EVENTS
Monday: Zumba lite, 9:15 a.m.; Painting class, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, noon; Wii Bowling, 1:30
Tuesday: Strength & balance, 9:15; Grocery shopping, 10 a.m.; Zumba lite 10:15; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, noon; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Zumba lite, 9:15; Wellness Clinic, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., every third Wednesday, no appointment necessary; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Bingo, noon; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Line dancing, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; shopping, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Writing class 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Book Club meets the third Friday of each month. Call for monthly selections; shopping, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 17: St. Patricks Day at AquaTurf Club. Cost is $95 and includes lunch, show and transportation. Call 860-599-3285 for more information.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org, Facebook or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 15, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
MEALS
Lunch is served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room at the Charlestown Senior/Community Center. Please make lunch reservations by noon, two days in advance, by calling 401-364-6998.
EVENTS
Monday: 8:45 a.m., Dancercise; 9:45 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., mahjong; 1:15 p.m., cribbage; 5:30 p.m., Zumba; 6:45 p.m., yoga. Today's menu is lentil soup, bacon cheeseburger, three bean salad, chips, fruit salad, egg salad on wheat bread.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., yoga; 9 a.m., tax assistance; 10 a.m., painting with peers; 1:15 p.m., whist; 5:30 p.m., core fusion. Today's menu is vegetable noodle soup, breaded chicken w/gravy, fruit juice, mix vegetables, pudding, pastrami Rueben.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., strength & stability; 10 a.m., bridge class; 12:30 p.m., visiting nurse; 1 p.m., bridge; 1:15 p.m., pinochle. Today’s menu is fruit salad, scrambled eggs, home fries, baked ham, French toast with syrup.
Thursday: 9 a.m., yoga; 10:15 a.m., tai chi; 1:15 p.m., scrabble; 6:30 p.m., core fusion. Today’s menu is kale & bean soup, beef cacciatore, wild rice, roasted zucchini, pound cake, chicken salad on wheat bread.
Friday: 9 a.m., strength & stability; 10 a.m., pitch. Today’s menu is N.E. clam chowder, crab cakes, coleslaw, green beans, lemon cake, cheeseburger w/lettuce & tomato on wheat roll.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
EVENTS
Monday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Tai chi, 9 a.m.; quilting, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; art class, 10 a.m.; bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Get Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mah Jong, 12:30 p.m
Friday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Get Fit, 9 a.m.; crafts, 10:30 a.m.; yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday: Zumba, 9:30 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
EVENTS
Monday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; tai chi, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; tai chi, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; take-out lunch, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Friday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
