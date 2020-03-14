WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 401-596-2404. For mealsite reservations, call Edie at 401-596-7216 in advance.
Needed are wheel chairs with foot rests, transport wheelchairs, shower benches, shower chairs, transfer benches, three or four prong canes, walkers with wheels and “strollers” in good, used condition to lend to area seniors.
EVENTS
Sunday: Bingo 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 4 p.m.)
Monday: Woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; pinochle, 9 a.m.; Westerly Hospital arthritis exercise, 10:45 a.m.; Parkinson’s exercise, 1 p.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 3:15 pm.; cribbage, 6 p.m.; square dance lessons, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 10 & 11 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.; floor shuffleboard, 1:10 p.m.; Italian Class, 5 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m.; table shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; Memory Cafe, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; Blue Cross representative, 2 p.m.; Pawcatuck Valley Coin Club, 6 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Woodshop, 8:30; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting class, 9 a.m.; Westerly Hospital exercise class, 10:45 a.m.; canasta, 1 p.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; tai chi, 1 & 2 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Friday: Yoga, 8 a.m.; woodshop, 8:30 a.m.; billiards, 8:30 a.m.; AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; pinochle, 1:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 15: Knights of Columbus breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m.
MEAL MENU
For reservations, call Edie at 401-596-7216. Recommended donation is $3. Reservations should be made on Thursdays for the next week. Menu is subject to change by the caterer.
Monday: Split pea soup, Swedish meatballs, mashed sweet potato, cauliflower, dessert, cobb salad.
Tuesday: Potato & leek soup, corned beef w/cabbage, carrots & potatoes, Irish soda bread, dessert.
Wednesday: Creamy tomato soup, beef tacos w/lettuce, sour cream, rice, wax beans, dessert, Italian grinder.
Thursday: Pasta fagioli, chicken osso buco, mashed potato, spinach, dessert.
Friday: Mushroom barley soup, fish sandwich on whole wheat roll, pasta salad, broccoli, dessert, Greek salad w/chicken.
Flyers for all trips are available in the tan box at the end of the counter at the front office and are displayed on the bulletin board outside the front office.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center contact Susan at susan@thepnc.org or stop by the center.
EVENTS
Monday: Zumba lite, 9:15 a.m.; Painting class, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. - cheese pierogis with shredded cabbage, kasha, groats w/roasted vegetables, broccoli and diced peaches; bingo, noon; Wii Bowling, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Strength & balance, 9:15; Grocery shopping, 10 a.m.; Zumba lite 10:15; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; - Italian pork sausage and peppers, cauliflower, carrots and snap peas, fruit cocktail and dessert; bingo, noon; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Zumba lite, 9:15; Wellness Clinic, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., every third Wednesday, no appointment necessary; lunch, 11:30 a.m. - corned beef and cabbage, steamed parsley potatoes, sliced carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert; Bingo, noon; Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Line dancing, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; shopping, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Writing class 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Book Club meets the third Friday of each month. Call for monthly selections; shopping, followed by Ice Cream Social at Mel's Downtown Creamery, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17: St. Patrick's Day trip to Aquaturf - CANCELLED
Wednesday, March 25: TVCCA senior nutritionist visit, 11 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org, Facebook or call Barbara at 860-599-3285, ext. 15, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In support of the initiative of Governor Raimondo to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 and to keep the senior population protected, all programs at the Charlestown Senior Community Center will be suspending services effective March 16 with a target of March 30 to reopen to the public. Staff will remain onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population and the center is working with state officials to create boxed meals for those that participate in the in-house dining program. For more information, call 401-364-9955.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
EVENTS
Monday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Tai chi, 9 a.m.; quilting, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; art class, 10 a.m.; bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Get Fit, 9 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; game day, noon; Mah Jong, 12:30 p.m
Friday: Coffee, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Sit & Get Fit, 9 a.m.; crafts, 10:30 a.m.; yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday: Zumba, 9:30 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795.
EVENTS
Monday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; tai chi, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; tai chi, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; take-out lunch, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Friday: Coffee hour, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
