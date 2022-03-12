CORBIN MARAIA, Chariho wrestling, Junior: Maraia finished fourth in the New England championships at 195 pounds. Maraia posted a record of 6-2 in the tournament and is 24-6 for the season.

CAM HINCHEY, Stonington boys basketball, Senior: Hinchey was named the most outstanding player of the ECC Division II tournament after the Bears beat Windham for the tourney championship. He scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers in the title game played at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hinchey is averaging 12.4 points per game this season.

LONDON ARMITAGE, Westerly swimming, Junior: Armitage scored in two events at the state swimming championships. She finished ninth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 50 freestyle for the Bulldogs.

Vote

View Results