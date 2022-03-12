WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: cream of broccoli soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday: navy bean soup, baked mac & cheese, zucchini w/carrots, whole wheat roll, dessert
Wednesday: chicken soup, sweet n’ sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, dessert
Thursday: split pea soup, corned beef, cabbage & carrots, boiled potato, Irish bread, dessert
Friday: tomato soup, chicken parmesan, rice pilaf, broccoli florets, dessert
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: turkey & Swiss on whole wheat
Tuesday: chicken salad on rye
Wednesday: salami & cheese on wheat roll
Thursday: ham salad on wheat roll
Friday: tuna salad on whole wheat bread
Activities have returned as follows:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
The PNC Biggest Loser contest will begin Monday, March 14. Private weigh-ins will be held weekly through June 3. Teams of 2 or more may compete. To be matched to a teammate, call 860-599-3265, ext. 101. Health tips and pointers will be given each week. Team with highest percentage of weight loss wins a healthy lunch with prizes.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge.
Monday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, fresh orange
Tuesday: chicken marsala, rice pilaf, green beans, applesauce cup
Wednesday St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: corned beef & cabbage, steamed parsley potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll and margarine, Irish soda bread, apple juice
Thursday: cheese pierogis, farro with roasted vegetables, squash mix with carrots & string beans, mixed fruit cup
Friday: whole grain fish sticks, herb roasted potatoes, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, pineapple tidbits, optional add on: split pea & ham soup
Activities:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous. 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday: yoga, 9 a.m.; writing class with Harriet Grayson, 10 a.m.; foot clinic with nurse, call 860-599-3285, ext. 102, to schedule.
Thursday: Line dancing, 9 a.m.; craft with others, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.; book club, 1 p.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
AARP Tax assistance is available at the center through April 12. Appointments are required. Call 401-364-9955 to schedule an appointment.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: cream of broccoli soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, cookie
Tuesday: navy bean soup, baked mac & cheese, zucchini w/carrots, whole wheat roll, pudding
Wednesday: chicken soup, sweet n’ sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, mixed fruit
Thursday: split pea soup, corned beef, cabbage & carrots, boiled potato, Irish bread, cup cake
Friday: tomato soup, chicken parmesan, rice pilaf, broccoli florets, zeppole
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: turkey & Swiss on whole wheat
Tuesday: chicken salad on rye
Wednesday: salami & cheese on wheat roll
Thursday: ham salad on wheat roll
Friday: tuna salad on whole wheat bread
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai Chi, 9:45 a.m.; Bridge class, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; nurse, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba; 10: 30 a.m., quilting
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
