WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: Closed for Juneteenth
Tuesday: lentil soup, eggplant Bolognese, rice pilaf, roasted carrots and zucchini, fruit
Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, chicken cacciatore, roasted potato salad, garlic bread, fruit
Thursday: minestrone soup, pot roast with gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, oatmeal cookie, roll
Friday: caprese pasta salad, French onion baked chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, garlic bread, pudding
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: Closed for Juneteenth
Tuesday: turkey on multi grain
Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll
Thursday: corned beef on rye bread
Friday: seafood salad on multi grain
Activities:
A 40th Anniversary dinner for the center will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. A traditional turkey dinner will be served. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at the reception desk.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Closed for Juneteenth
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Visiting Nurse, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; Blue Cross, 2 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; Coin Club, 7 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge.
Monday: western omelet, sweet potato tater tots, mixed veggies, sweet treat, orange juice
Tuesday: baked cod with herbs and tomatoes, roasted garlic rice, zucchini, tropical fruit cup
Wednesday: stuffed chicken with broccoli and cheese, parsley potatoes, green beans, orange
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, corn, onion, peppers and applesauce
Friday: barbecue pulled pork with bun, baked beans, peas, carrots, diced peaches or R.I. seafood salad
Activities:
A foot clinic with a registered nurse will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. Appointments may be made by calling 860-599-3285, ext. 102.
Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday: coffee social, 9 to 11 a.m.; writing class with Harriet Grayson, 11 a.m.; Foot clinic, 1 p.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; Veteran's coffee hour, 9 a.m.; craft group, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Pawcatuck Lions' free community breakfast, 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Stretch & Strengthen, 9 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Tina McDonald, a foot care nurse, will be coming to the center on Tuesday, June 28, to offer 20 minute footcare appointments for $45. Services include nail clipping, reduction of thickened and hardened nails, callus and corn reduction, foot and skin assessment, and a light leg and foot massage. Sign up is required by Friday, June 24. To schedule an appointment time, call the center at 401-364-9955 or make one in person through the office.
Elder Abuse Seminar on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Mickaela Driscoll, elder abuse investigator from the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, will discuss online scams, fraud exploitation, and other types of elder abuse. Call or stop by the center register.
A second round of produce boxes will be available for eligible seniors. Call 401-364-9955 by July 1 to enroll or for more information.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: vegetable soup, breaded chicken with gravy, sweet potatoes, wax beans, multi grain roll, pudding
Tuesday: lentil soup, eggplant Bolognese, rice pilaf, roasted carrots and zucchini, fruit
Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, chicken cacciatore, roasted potato salad, garlic bread, fruit
Thursday: minestrone soup, pot roast with gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, oatmeal cookie, roll
Friday: caprese pasta salad, French onion baked chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, garlic bread, pudding
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: egg salad on multi grain roll
Tuesday: turkey on multi grain
Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll
Thursday: corned beef on rye bread
Friday: seafood salad on multi grain
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Beginner’s Bridge class, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; gardening club, 9 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; Matter of Balance, 9:30 a.m.; Remember When, 10:45 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Gardening club, 9 a.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.