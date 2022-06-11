WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: chopped salad, pub burger with cheese, coleslaw and whole wheat roll, cookie
Tuesday: navy bean soup, chicken Vesuvio with potatoes, mushrooms and peas, wheat roll, pudding
Wednesday: beet salad, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, multi grain bread, sliced fruit
Thursday: chicken soup, smoked pork loin roast, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, cake
Friday: Greek salad, herb roasted chicken, wheat roll, Italian green beans, sliced pears
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: ham and Swiss on whole wheat
Tuesday: egg salad on rye
Wednesday: salami and cheese on wheat roll
Thursday: turkey on multi grain bread
Friday: seafood salad on whole wheat
Activities:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.
Schedule:
Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge.
Activities:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling and Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday: yoga, 9 a.m.; writing class with Harriet Grayson, 11 a.m.; Caregiver Support Group, 1 p.m.
Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; craft group, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch & Strengthen, 9 a.m.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Power of Attorney Clinic on Thursday, June 16, 1 to 3 p.m. Lawyer Jenna Reisch will explain the need for a Health Care Power of Attorney and assist with completing the forms. Registration required at the center.
Elder Abuse Seminar on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Mickaela Driscoll, elder abuse investigator from the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, will discuss online scams, fraud exploitation, and other types of elder abuse. Call or stop by the center register.
A second round of produce boxes will be available for eligible seniors. Call 401-364-9955 by July 1 to enroll or for more information.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Grab N’ Go meals:
Activities for the week include:
Monday: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Beginner’s Bridge class, 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; gardening club, 9 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; Matter of Balance, 9:30 a.m.; Remember When, 10:45 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Gardening club, 9 a.m.; knitting, 1 p.m.; Power of Attorney clinic, 1 p.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9:30 a.m., Visiting Nurse; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
