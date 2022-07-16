standing Westerly Senior Center snow
Buy Now
JOSHUA LEBOVITZ

WESTERLY

Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404.

The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.

Dine in lunch menu:

Monday: escarole and bean soup, chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, multi grain roll, fruit

Tuesday: caprese pasta salad, beef cacciatore, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, cake

Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, pork roast with gravy, sliced carrots, potato roll, fruit

Thursday: minestrone soup, sausage and pepper sandwich, potato salad, roll, oatmeal cookie

Friday: chicken soup, stuffed shells, green beans, Italian bread, pudding

Grab & Go lunch menu:

Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips

Monday: sausage sandwich

Tuesday: turkey wrap

Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll

Thursday: corned beef on rye bread

Friday: seafood salad on multi grain

Activities:

Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30, a.m.; bridge, 1:00, p.m.; line dancing, 1:30, p.m.; yoga, 1:30, p.m.

Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; book club, 1 p.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.;  TOPS, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi 1:30 & 2:45 p.m.; Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; 99, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.;  beginner mahjongg, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; Blue Cross rep, 2 p.m.; art class, 6 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.; Coin Club, 7 p.m.

Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.

PAWCATUCK

Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck. 

The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 102, to schedule a ride 48 hours in advance.

Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The PNC Thrift Shop is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays.

Schedule:

Senior Center congregate lunches served daily at 11 a.m. Donation of $3 or no charge.

Activities:

Monday: Fit & Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Wii Bowling & Ice Cream, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday: writing class, 10 a.m.

Thursday: line dancing, 9 a.m.; craft group, 10 a.m.; chair yoga, 10:15 a.m.

Friday: Gentle Yoga, 9:45 a.m.

Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 101, to enroll in classes or lunches or for more information.

CHARLESTOWN

Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.

Dine-in lunch menu

Monday: escarole and bean soup, chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, multi grain roll, fruit

Tuesday: caprese pasta salad, beef cacciatore, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, cake

Wednesday: Greek cucumber salad, pork roast with gravy, sliced carrots, potato roll, fruit

Thursday: minestrone soup, sausage and pepper sandwich, potato salad, roll, oatmeal cookie

Friday: chicken soup, stuffed shells, green beans, Italian bread, pudding

Grab N’ Go meals:

Monday: sausage sandwich

Tuesday: turkey wrap

Wednesday: chicken sandwich on whole wheat roll

Thursday: corned beef on rye bread

Friday: seafood salad on multi grain

Activities for the week include:

Monday: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; beginner’s bridge, class 10 a.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Pinochle, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.; 

Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Gardening club, 9 a.m.; painting, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; Matter of Balance, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Gardening club, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10 a.m.

Visit charlestownri.org for more information.

Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.

NOTES

Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.

RICHMOND

Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.

Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.

Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi

Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class

Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit

Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong

Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 10:30 a.m., Yoga

Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba

The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

HOPKINTON

The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.