WESTERLY
Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. Messages can be left on Lucy’s voice mail otherwise.
The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the center through the door off the parking lot. Call Edie at 401-596-7216 or sign the clipboard outside the mealsite office at the center by Thursday to order either option. A $3 donation is requested.
Dine in lunch menu:
Monday: minestrone soup, shepherd’s pie, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday: tomato soup, chicken parmesan, roasted potatoes, sliced carrots, garlic bread, dessert
Wednesday: escarole & bean soup, Swedish meatballs, roasted garlic potatoes, buttered corn, dessert, whole wheat roll
Thursday: lentil soup, stuffed chicken breast w/gravy, seasoned cauliflower w/ broccoli, whole wheat roll, dessert
Friday: chicken soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, potato wedges, multi grain roll, dessert
Grab & Go lunch menu:
Meals include a sandwich, a side, fruit, and chips
Monday: Chicken salad on wheat roll
Tuesday: Salami, ham & cheese on wheat roll
Wednesday: Turkey on rye bread
Thursday: Seafood salad on rye bread
Friday: Egg Salad on wheat bread
Activities have returned as follows:
Alcoholics Anonymous: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; TOPS, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; table shuffle, 9 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; Dream Quilters, 10 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: woodshop/billiards/wood carving, 8:30 a.m.; pitch, 9 a.m.; painting, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 1:30 p.m.; TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: woodshop/billiards, 8:30 a.m.; Ninigret Quilters, 9 a.m.; yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; mahjongg, 1 p.m.
PAWCATUCK
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
The center is looking for volunteers for the Food Pantry and other programs.
TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Senior Transportation program provides no cost, door-to-door transportation Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington who are age 55 and older. Program uses a bus with handicap-accessible lift. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 108, to schedule a ride.
Heating and utilities assistance, food pantry and daily living items are available at no cost, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PNC library has books available to check out Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schedule:
Monday: Fit and Fabulous, 9 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling and ice cream, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.; Arts & Crafts, 11 a.m.; Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Lunch, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Line dancing, 9 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Friday: Stretch and Strengthen, 9 a.m.; writing group, 10:15 a.m.
There is a $3 donation requested for lunches.
Visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org or call 860-599-3285, ext. 108, for more information.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown Senior/Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. Center hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Staff is onsite to provide any phone support for seniors in the community that have questions, concerns or are looking for any type of update. Currently, masks are required for all at the senior center.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at noon in the Parkside Dining Room of the center. Grab N' Go lunch meals are also available to eat off site. Reservations must be made by noon, two days in advance by calling 401-364-6998.
Dine-in lunch menu
Monday: minestrone soup, shepherd’s pie, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, sliced peaches
Tuesday: tomato soup, chicken parmesan, roasted potatoes, sliced carrots, garlic bread, pudding
Wednesday: escarole & bean soup, Swedish meatballs, roasted garlic potatoes, buttered corn, sliced apples, whole wheat roll
Thursday: lentil soup, stuffed chicken breast w/gravy, seasoned cauliflower w/ broccoli, whole wheat roll, cup cake
Friday: chicken soup, sloppy joe, coleslaw, potato wedges, multi grain roll, fruit salad
Grab N’ Go meals:
Monday: Chicken salad on wheat roll
Tuesday: Salami, ham & cheese on wheat roll
Wednesday: Turkey on rye bread
Thursday: Seafood salad on rye bread
Friday: Egg Salad on wheat bread
Activities for the week include:
Monday: bridge class, 10 a.m.; mahjong, 1 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; painting with peers, 10 a.m.; cribbage, 1:15 p.m.; Yoga, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Walking, 9 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; Scrabble, 1:15 p.m.; Zumba, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Functional Fitness, 8:30 a.m.; Walking Group, 9 a.m.; Pitch, 10 a.m.
Visit charlestownri.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to the homebound population. Call 401-351-6700 for more information.
NOTES
Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels Program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955.
RICHMOND
Richmond Senior Center, Richmond Town Hall, 401-491-9404; email CommunityCenter@richmondri.com.
Richmond Senior Center has reopened for activities.
Monday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m., Tai Chi
Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., Art Class
Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit
Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 11 a.m., Business Meeting; noon, game day; 12:30 p.m., Mahjong
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m., coffee; 9 a.m. Sit & Fit; 11 a.m. Yoga
Saturday: 9:30 a.m., Zumba; 10:30 a.m., Quilting
The center's nurse, Rhonda, will be at the center on the third Thursday of each month, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
HOPKINTON
The Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway. Please call the recreation department at 401-377-7795 for information on programs and events.
